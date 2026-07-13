Jannik Sinner Defends Wimbledon Crown! World No.1 Downs Alexander Zverev In Four-Set Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jannik Sinner defended his Wimbledon title against Alexander Zverev.

Zverev won first set tie-break, but Sinner soon leveled.

Victory marked Sinner's fifth Grand Slam and 100th major.

Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner once again proved why he sits atop the men's game, successfully defending his Wimbledon title with a commanding four-set victory over Alexander Zverev on Centre Court. The Italian overcame the disappointment of dropping the opening set to claim a 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (7/2), 6-3, 6-4 triumph and lift his fifth Grand Slam trophy. The win capped another remarkable campaign for Sinner, who continued his dominance over Zverev while extending his impressive run in 2026.

Sinner Recovers After Slow Start

The final began as a tightly contested battle, with both players relying heavily on their serves.

Zverev edged a tense first-set tie-break after both men saved multiple set points, giving the German early momentum.

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However, Sinner responded in style. The second set also went the distance, but this time the world No.1 dominated the tie-break to restore parity.

From there, he gradually tightened his grip on the contest, producing clean winners and forcing errors from his opponent at crucial moments.

The breakthrough finally came in the third set when Sinner converted his opportunity to break Zverev's serve before comfortably serving out the set.

Zverev's Frustration Grows As Sinner Seals Title

Zverev briefly threatened a comeback after creating his first break point of the match, but Sinner escaped the danger before taking control once again.

The German's frustration became evident after losing serve, with emotions spilling over as the match slipped away.

Sinner earned another decisive break midway through the fourth set and never looked back. Despite late resistance from Zverev, the defending champion held his nerve to close out the final on his first championship point.

The victory marked Sinner's fifth Grand Slam title and his 100th career win at major tournaments. He also improved his outstanding 2026 record to 44 victories against just three defeats while claiming his sixth title of the season.