India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsJannik Sinner Defends Wimbledon Crown! World No.1 Downs Alexander Zverev In Four-Set Final

Jannik Sinner Defends Wimbledon Crown! World No.1 Downs Alexander Zverev In Four-Set Final

Jannik Sinner defended his Wimbledon title with a four-set win over Alexander Zverev, claiming his fifth Grand Slam crown and extending his dominance in 2026.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 06:27 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jannik Sinner defended his Wimbledon title against Alexander Zverev.
  • Zverev won first set tie-break, but Sinner soon leveled.
  • Victory marked Sinner's fifth Grand Slam and 100th major.

Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner once again proved why he sits atop the men's game, successfully defending his Wimbledon title with a commanding four-set victory over Alexander Zverev on Centre Court. The Italian overcame the disappointment of dropping the opening set to claim a 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (7/2), 6-3, 6-4 triumph and lift his fifth Grand Slam trophy. The win capped another remarkable campaign for Sinner, who continued his dominance over Zverev while extending his impressive run in 2026.

Sinner Recovers After Slow Start

The final began as a tightly contested battle, with both players relying heavily on their serves.

Zverev edged a tense first-set tie-break after both men saved multiple set points, giving the German early momentum.

Also Check: WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Dapper Entry At Wimbledon 2026 Final

However, Sinner responded in style. The second set also went the distance, but this time the world No.1 dominated the tie-break to restore parity.

From there, he gradually tightened his grip on the contest, producing clean winners and forcing errors from his opponent at crucial moments.

The breakthrough finally came in the third set when Sinner converted his opportunity to break Zverev's serve before comfortably serving out the set.

Zverev's Frustration Grows As Sinner Seals Title

Zverev briefly threatened a comeback after creating his first break point of the match, but Sinner escaped the danger before taking control once again.

The German's frustration became evident after losing serve, with emotions spilling over as the match slipped away.

Sinner earned another decisive break midway through the fourth set and never looked back. Despite late resistance from Zverev, the defending champion held his nerve to close out the final on his first championship point.

The victory marked Sinner's fifth Grand Slam title and his 100th career win at major tournaments. He also improved his outstanding 2026 record to 44 victories against just three defeats while claiming his sixth title of the season.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the Wimbledon men's singles title in 2026?

Jannik Sinner successfully defended his Wimbledon title, defeating Alexander Zverev in a four-set match. This victory marked his fifth career Grand Slam trophy.

What was the final score of the Wimbledon match between Sinner and Zverev?

Jannik Sinner defeated Alexander Zverev with a score of 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (7/2), 6-3, 6-4. Sinner recovered after dropping the opening set.

How many Grand Slam titles does Jannik Sinner have after this win?

This Wimbledon victory marked Jannik Sinner's fifth Grand Slam title. It also represented his 100th career win at major tournaments.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 13 Jul 2026 06:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tennis Wimbledon Alexander Zverev Jannik Sinner
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Jannik Sinner Defends Wimbledon Crown! World No.1 Downs Alexander Zverev In Four-Set Final
Jannik Sinner Defends Wimbledon Crown! World No.1 Downs Alexander Zverev In Four-Set Final
Sports
Will Rahul Dravid Coach England? Former India Player Emerges As Surprise Candidate: Report
Will Rahul Dravid Coach England? Former India Player Emerges As Surprise Candidate: Report
Sports
WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Dapper Entry At Wimbledon 2026 Final, Shares Hilarious Suit Story
WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Dapper Entry At Wimbledon 2026 Final
Sports
BCCI Coaching Crisis: 3 Members Of Gautam Gambhir's Staff Face Exit Amid T20I Failures
BCCI Coaching Crisis: 3 Members Of Gautam Gambhir's Staff Face Exit Amid T20I Failures
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Trump Ally Lindsey Graham Dies Suddenly After Kyiv Visit, Questions Rise Over Death
BREAKING: Muzaffarnagar Kanwar Yatra Row: Police Probe Begins Into Viral Uniform Threat Video
BREAKING: Meerut Lalita Murder Case Sparks Protest Row as Politics Intensifies After Arrests
BREAKING: Vinayak Raut Family Faces FIR After Daughter-in-Law Alleges Black Magic and Harassment
Breaking: PM’s Indo-Pacific Outreach: 10 Key Outcomes Shaping India’s Strategic Global Vision
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget