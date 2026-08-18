The Hundred Betting Scandal? Couple Ejected From Grounds Over Pitch-Siding: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Couple removed from Hundred matches for suspected betting activity.

They relayed live match data to external betting networks.

This exploited TV broadcast delays, aiding illicit gambling operations.

The Hundred Betting Row: A suspected betting-related operation has reportedly raised concerns during the recently concluded Hundred season, with anti-corruption officials said to have removed the same couple from multiple venues. The pair were reportedly spotted during a match between London Spirit and MI London and had also attended fixtures at Lord's and Edgbaston earlier in the tournament. Officials allegedly intervened after identifying their activities as potentially linked to betting networks.

Couple Allegedly Passed Live Match Information

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the couple were providing real-time updates from inside the stadium to a third party outside the venue.

The information was apparently being used for betting purposes, allowing those receiving it to gain access to developments before they appeared on television broadcasts.

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The delay between live action and its television transmission can sometimes be as short as 12 seconds.

Even that brief gap can be valuable in betting markets, particularly for those attempting to react before bookmakers receive the same information.

The practice of relaying information from inside a sporting venue is commonly referred to as "pitch-siding" or "court-siding".

While the activity itself is not necessarily illegal, it can breach venue regulations and lead to spectators being removed.

Cricket Regulator Warns Against Links To Gambling Networks

The reported case has attracted attention because of the alleged connection to an outside betting operation.

ESPNcricinfo reported that the couple were able to get around restrictions at Lord's by using tickets obtained through third parties.

Such incidents can result in offenders being barred from venues across the tournament or wider sporting events.

Ryan Smith, head of integrity operations at the Cricket Regulator, explained the distinction between individuals using information for themselves and those allegedly supplying it to wider gambling operations.

"There is a difference between those that are in and trading for themselves - it's how they make money. That's not part of the ground regulations,"

"Those that are actively commentating to outside illicit gambling networks - that's more of a problem," Smith added.

The reported incidents have highlighted the challenges faced by cricket authorities in protecting the integrity of live betting markets, particularly as technology allows information to be transmitted almost instantly.

The 2026 Hundred concluded on August 16, with Manchester Super Giants beating Trent Rockets by five wickets in the men's final at Lord's. Trent Rockets claimed the women's title after defeating Sunrisers Leeds.