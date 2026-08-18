India lost 4-2 to England in their Pool D encounter. England secured the victory by scoring three goals in the second half after India had led 2-1 at halftime.
India Stare Hockey World Cup Exit After England Loss, Pakistan Clash Now Must-Not-Lose
India’s 4-2 loss to England has put their Hockey World Cup campaign at risk, with defeat against Pakistan set to eliminate them from the tournament.
- England defeats India 4-2 in critical Hockey World Cup match.
- This defeat places India second in the Pool D standings.
- India must avoid defeat versus Pakistan to progress further.
India Hockey World Cup: India’s Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign has entered a critical phase after England handed them a 4-2 defeat in their Pool D encounter on Monday. India appeared to be in control at half-time after overturning an early England advantage and taking a 2-1 lead into the break. However, the momentum changed dramatically after the interval as England struck three times to secure a crucial victory. The result leaves India with three points from two matches and puts significant pressure on their final pool fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan.
England Turn Game Around After Half-Time
Nicholas Bandurak opened the scoring for England before India responded strongly.
Harmanpreet Singh and Dilpreet Singh found the net as India produced an impressive turnaround to move ahead 2-1 before half-time.
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England, however, came out with renewed intent after the break. Stuart Rushmere restored parity before Henry Croft put England back in front.
Bandurak then completed his brace to give England a two-goal cushion and seal a 4-2 win.
The defeat leaves India second in Pool D with three points, while England have moved clear at the top with six points. Pakistan and Wales currently have one point each after two games.
India Cannot Afford Pakistan Defeat
India’s next match against Pakistan now carries enormous significance. A defeat would send India out of the competition, regardless of what happens in the other Pool D fixture.
The tournament format allows the top two teams from each pool to advance to the second round.
The teams finishing third and fourth will instead enter the 9th-16th classification phase.
India therefore need to avoid losing against Pakistan if they want to keep their title hopes alive. A draw would leave India waiting on the result between England and Wales.
If Wales fail to win, India would progress alongside England. However, a Wales victory combined with an India-Pakistan draw would create a complicated situation, with goal difference potentially deciding which team claims second place.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the result of India's recent Hockey World Cup match?
What is India's current standing in Pool D?
India is currently second in Pool D with three points from two matches. England leads the pool with six points, while Pakistan and Wales each have one point.
What are the implications of India's upcoming match against Pakistan?
India must avoid defeat against Pakistan to keep their title hopes alive in the tournament. A loss would result in their elimination from the competition.
How many teams advance from each pool to the next round?
The top two teams from each pool advance to the second round of the tournament. Teams finishing third and fourth will enter the 9th-16th classification phase.