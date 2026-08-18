India Stare Hockey World Cup Exit After England Loss, Pakistan Clash Now Must-Not-Lose

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom England defeats India 4-2 in critical Hockey World Cup match.

This defeat places India second in the Pool D standings.

India must avoid defeat versus Pakistan to progress further.

India Hockey World Cup: India’s Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign has entered a critical phase after England handed them a 4-2 defeat in their Pool D encounter on Monday. India appeared to be in control at half-time after overturning an early England advantage and taking a 2-1 lead into the break. However, the momentum changed dramatically after the interval as England struck three times to secure a crucial victory. The result leaves India with three points from two matches and puts significant pressure on their final pool fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan.

England Turn Game Around After Half-Time

Nicholas Bandurak opened the scoring for England before India responded strongly.

Harmanpreet Singh and Dilpreet Singh found the net as India produced an impressive turnaround to move ahead 2-1 before half-time.

Read More: The Hundred Betting Scandal? Couple Ejected From Grounds Over Pitch-Siding

England, however, came out with renewed intent after the break. Stuart Rushmere restored parity before Henry Croft put England back in front.

Bandurak then completed his brace to give England a two-goal cushion and seal a 4-2 win.

The defeat leaves India second in Pool D with three points, while England have moved clear at the top with six points. Pakistan and Wales currently have one point each after two games.

India Cannot Afford Pakistan Defeat

India’s next match against Pakistan now carries enormous significance. A defeat would send India out of the competition, regardless of what happens in the other Pool D fixture.

The tournament format allows the top two teams from each pool to advance to the second round.

The teams finishing third and fourth will instead enter the 9th-16th classification phase.

India therefore need to avoid losing against Pakistan if they want to keep their title hopes alive. A draw would leave India waiting on the result between England and Wales.

If Wales fail to win, India would progress alongside England. However, a Wales victory combined with an India-Pakistan draw would create a complicated situation, with goal difference potentially deciding which team claims second place.