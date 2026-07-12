Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teenage cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi attended the Wimbledon Men's Final.

Dressed sharply, Sooryavanshi credited teammate Abhishek Sharma for styling.

He expressed excitement, admiring tennis legends Nadal and Djokovic.

Wimbledon 2026 Final: India’s teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a stylish appearance at the SW19 Centre Court for the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final. The 15-year-old left-handed opener attended the championship clash alongside senior Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma, and Sanju Samson following the conclusion of the T20 International series against England.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Embrace Iconic Tennis Style

Dressed in a tailored black suit paired with sleek sunglasses, the young cricketer showcased a complete fashion transformation from his regular athletic gear. The young batting star credited his sharp wardrobe choices to quick coordination with his senior teammate, Abhishek Sharma.

When complimented on looking incredibly sharp in his formal attire, Sooryavanshi candidly revealed his last-minute styling panic: "Jaldi jaldi main jo mila mujhe maine Abhishek bhaiya se bol ke arrange krwaya aur fir me dal kar aaya hun (Whatever I could find in a rush, I asked Abhishek bhaiya to arrange it and just threw it on)."

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi At Wimbledon 2026 Final

Vaibhav has the talent, the looks and presence to be the next big star in Indian cricket. Haters can keep hating.



Here in Wimbledon too he looks really good just at the age of 15.pic.twitter.com/noLDaHbaVI — HB (@hbfetr) July 12, 2026

The teenage prodigy expressed immense excitement regarding his maiden live experience at the historic Grand Slam venue. Observing elite international athletes compete under championship pressure serves as a significant learning milestone for the rising national cricketer.

Sooryavanshi Highlights Expresses Admiration For Legends

The young opening batsman discussed his long-standing interest in elite tennis, tracking the sport's greatest modern icons since his formative training years in domestic cricket. He explicitly highlighted his admiration for the sport's most successful champions.

Sooryavanshi noted: "No, I have been following you from four to five years. I have seen Nadal and Djokovic. Now I am very happy with Djokovic. But I mostly follow these two players."

The teenage prodigy also acknowledged the rapid rise of modern stars like Carlos Alcaraz while remaining heavily invested in the tournament's final outcome. Experiencing top-tier sporting excellence overseas remains a core element of his ongoing professional development.