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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Dapper Entry At Wimbledon 2026 Final, Shares Hilarious Suit Story

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Dapper Entry At Wimbledon 2026 Final, Shares Hilarious Suit Story

Wimbledon 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi attended the Wimbledon 2026 Final at Centre Court. Vaibhav credits Abhishek Sharma for his sharp suit look in a viral interview. Watch the video here.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 11:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Teenage cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi attended the Wimbledon Men's Final.
  • Dressed sharply, Sooryavanshi credited teammate Abhishek Sharma for styling.
  • He expressed excitement, admiring tennis legends Nadal and Djokovic.

Wimbledon 2026 Final: India’s teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a stylish appearance at the SW19 Centre Court for the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final. The 15-year-old left-handed opener attended the championship clash alongside senior Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma, and Sanju Samson following the conclusion of the T20 International series against England.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Embrace Iconic Tennis Style

Dressed in a tailored black suit paired with sleek sunglasses, the young cricketer showcased a complete fashion transformation from his regular athletic gear. The young batting star credited his sharp wardrobe choices to quick coordination with his senior teammate, Abhishek Sharma.

When complimented on looking incredibly sharp in his formal attire, Sooryavanshi candidly revealed his last-minute styling panic: "Jaldi jaldi main jo mila mujhe maine Abhishek bhaiya se bol ke arrange krwaya aur fir me dal kar aaya hun (Whatever I could find in a rush, I asked Abhishek bhaiya to arrange it and just threw it on)."

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi At Wimbledon 2026 Final

The teenage prodigy expressed immense excitement regarding his maiden live experience at the historic Grand Slam venue. Observing elite international athletes compete under championship pressure serves as a significant learning milestone for the rising national cricketer.

Sooryavanshi Highlights Expresses Admiration For Legends

The young opening batsman discussed his long-standing interest in elite tennis, tracking the sport's greatest modern icons since his formative training years in domestic cricket. He explicitly highlighted his admiration for the sport's most successful champions.

Sooryavanshi noted: "No, I have been following you from four to five years. I have seen Nadal and Djokovic. Now I am very happy with Djokovic. But I mostly follow these two players."

The teenage prodigy also acknowledged the rapid rise of modern stars like Carlos Alcaraz while remaining heavily invested in the tournament's final outcome. Experiencing top-tier sporting excellence overseas remains a core element of his ongoing professional development.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 15-year-old left-handed Indian batting sensation and opener in cricket. He made a stylish appearance at the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final.

Why did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi attend the Wimbledon final?

He attended the final alongside senior Indian cricketers after the T20 International series against England. It was his maiden live experience at the historic Grand Slam venue.

How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi arrange his Wimbledon outfit?

He candidly revealed it was a last-minute effort. He asked his senior teammate, Abhishek Sharma, to help him quickly arrange his tailored black suit.

Which tennis players does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi admire?

He has been following tennis for four to five years, expressing admiration for Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. He also acknowledged the rapid rise of modern stars like Carlos Alcaraz.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jul 2026 11:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma Vaibhav Sooryavanshi SW19 Wimbledon 2026 Final Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev
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