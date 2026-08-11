Watch: Horrific Crash That Left Adolf Silva Paralyzed After Double Backflip Attempt

Spanish freeride mountain biker Adolf “Loco” Silva suffered a life-changing injury during an attempt at one of the most demanding tricks in extreme mountain biking.

Silva was left permanently paralyzed from the chest down after a severe crash while attempting a double backflip at Red Bull Rampage in Utah, United States.

The accident occurred during the high-risk event, which is known for bringing together some of the world's best freeride mountain bikers to tackle steep cliffs, massive drops and technically challenging lines. Riders compete by combining speed, precision, creativity and difficult aerial manoeuvres, making safety a constant concern despite the extensive preparation involved.

Silva's crash happened as he attempted a double backflip, a highly complex manoeuvre that requires a rider to complete two full rotations in the air before landing. A mistake during such a trick can have serious consequences because riders have very little room to recover once they leave the ramp or take-off point.

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Crash that left Adolf Silva permanently paralyzed. pic.twitter.com/ERPtcoeb0s — TaraBull (@TaraBull) August 8, 2026

The impact resulted in a severe spinal injury, leaving Silva without movement below the chest. The injury means that he will face significant challenges in his everyday life and will require long-term rehabilitation and support. The incident has also highlighted the physical risks faced by athletes who compete at the highest level of freeride mountain biking.

Silva, known by his nickname “Loco,” has built a reputation within the freeride community for pushing the boundaries of what is possible on a mountain bike. His participation in an event as demanding as Red Bull Rampage reflected both his technical ability and willingness to attempt extremely difficult lines and tricks.

News of the accident prompted an outpouring of concern and support from the mountain-biking community. Fellow riders and fans have expressed their sympathy for Silva as he begins the difficult process of adapting to life following the injury.

Red Bull Rampage has long been regarded as one of the toughest events in freeride mountain biking. Competitors ride down rugged terrain in Utah while attempting spectacular jumps and tricks. The event rewards both technical execution and creativity, but the extreme nature of the sport means that even experienced riders can suffer serious injuries.

Silva's accident serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in extreme sports. For him, the focus now shifts from competition to recovery, rehabilitation and adapting to a new chapter of his life.