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English NewsSportsTaniksha Khatri & Prachi Lohan Script History At World Fencing Championships

Taniksha Khatri & Prachi Lohan Script History At World Fencing Championships

Taniksha Khatri and Prachi Lohan made history at the 2026 Senior World Fencing Championships by becoming the first Indian women epee fencers to reach the Table of 64.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
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  • Indian men's foil squad did not advance, gaining exposure.

Indian fencing reached a monumental landmark as Taniksha Khatri and Prachi Lohan scripted history by qualifying for the Main Table of 64 in the Women’s Individual Épée event at the Senior World Fencing Championships 2026. Held at the AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong, the opening day of the prestigious tournament saw both athletes deliver exceptional performances to place India firmly on the global fencing map.

Breakthrough Moment For Indian Fencing

In a tournament bringing together more than 1,000 fencers from over 100 countries, Taniksha and Prachi navigated tough pool matches and preliminary direct elimination rounds to earn their spots in the main draw. By advancing to the Table of 64, they became the first-ever Indian women épée fencers to reach this stage at a Senior World Championship a major milestone for the sport in India.

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Praise From The Leadership

Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the Fencing Confederation of Asia and the Fencing Association of India, praised the historic achievement:

"Their qualification for the Main Table of 64 is a landmark moment for Indian fencing, reflecting their exceptional talent, dedication, and perseverance. This remarkable feat proves the growing standard of Indian fencing and will inspire many young athletes across the country."

He further extended his congratulations to both fencers, their coaches, and the support staff who contributed to this landmark success.  

Mixed Day For Men's Contingent

While the women’s épée event delivered headlines, the opening day also featured the Men’s Individual Foil competition. India’s four-man squad faced elite international opposition and missed out on the main elimination rounds.  

Sachin: Finished 107th  

Aditya: Finished 137th  

Sanasam Hemash Singh: Finished 143rd  

Tejas Manoj Patil: Finished 149th  

Despite missing the individual knockout stage, the squad gained valuable top-tier international exposure and will look to regroup for the upcoming team events.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian men's individual foil team perform at the championships?

The men's four-man squad missed out on the main elimination rounds, finishing lower in the rankings. However, they gained valuable top-tier international exposure.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
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Taniksha Khatri Prachi Lohan Indian Fencing WORLD FENCING CHAMPIONSHIPS
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