India's F1 Comeback Drive: Sports Ministry Gives NSF Recognition To FMSCI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Task force established to assess F1 hosting feasibility.

In a landmark decision that could reshape the country's racing landscape, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has provisionally granted National Sports Federation (NSF) status to the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI). This strategic recognition serves as a massive boost to ongoing efforts aimed at bringing Formula 1 racing back to Indian soil by 2028. Following an application submitted by FMSCI on June 11, the ministry issued an official order confirming the decision.

The new status makes the country’s premier motorsport governing body eligible for direct government funding and institutional assistance.

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Provisional Approval And Policy Relaxations

The Sports Ministry officially conveyed its approval through a formal order stating that the provisional recognition of FMSCI as an NSF takes effect immediately from the date of the letter. To accommodate the motorsport body which was founded back in 1971 the government relaxed specific norms regarding the minimum number of affiliated state units typically required for NSF recognition.

However, the approval comes with structural conditions. Headed by President Arindam Ghosh and based in Chennai, FMSCI has been instructed to update its constitution and Memorandum of Association (MoA) within specified timelines. These changes must align fully with the provisions and regulations outlined in the National Sports Governance Act. The ministry emphasized that the provisional status will be revoked if FMSCI fails to meet strict standards regarding financial probity, anti-doping measures, governance structures, or misrepresentation of facts.

Strategic Task Force And The 2028 F1 Goal

This recognition is part of a broader, structured drive by the Indian government to revive high-profile motorsport events. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced the creation of a specialized Task Force to assess the operational feasibility and economic potential of hosting global events like Formula 1.

The Task Force is designed to evaluate:

Economic, tourism, and investment growth linked to major motorsport events.

Essential infrastructure requirements, logistics, and operational needs.

Sustainable, long-term development strategies for Indian motorsport.

To ensure seamless coordination, the panel brings together representatives from the Sports Ministry, FMSCI, facility owners, and the state government of Uttar Pradesh, home to the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. With this collaborative setup, Minister Mandaviya is targeting a return of the Indian Grand Prix by 2028.

Overcoming Past Hurdles And A Rapidly Growing Fanbase

India previously hosted Formula 1 races at the Buddh International Circuit from 2011 to 2013. However, complex taxation disputes, administrative hurdles, and heavy financial burdens led to the event being dropped from the global racing calendar. Addressing these past issues, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali noted that while interest in India remains huge, securing a spot on the calendar requires the right long-term investments and structural backing.

That spectator interest is expanding at an unprecedented rate. Official Formula 1 data showed India's F1 fanbase grew from 79 million to 98 million in less than six months. With official NSF status now secured and a dedicated Task Force at work, India's push to bring elite motorsport back to the country is moving forward with significant momentum.