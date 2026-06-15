Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Against Facebook Page Over 'Defamatory' Posts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sourav Ganguly complained to police regarding defamatory content.

A Facebook page, 3.6M followers, spread misleading information.

He urged action against page operators, stop content.

Kolkata: Former India cricket captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday complained to the police, alleging that a Facebook page with millions of followers had been circulating defamatory and misleading content aimed at damaging his reputation.

He claimed that the posts were circulated from a page titled "Sourav Ganguly Fans", which describes itself as an unofficial fan page, and sought action against those who operate that page.

In his complaint to Thakurpukur Police Station, Ganguly alleged that posts "that are intended to malign my reputation and create a negative impression among the public" were being continuously shared.

The former cricketer said the page, which has over 3.6 million followers, was causing serious harm to his personal and professional image through the dissemination of allegedly false and damaging material.

"Being a public figure, I understand that opinions and criticism are a part of public life; however, spreading misleading, defamatory, and damaging content with the intention of harming my reputation is unacceptable and requires appropriate legal action," Ganguly said in the complaint.

He urged the police to identify the individuals or group operating the page and take action against them under the relevant provisions of law.

"I therefore request you to kindly register my complaint against the individuals/group operating this page and take necessary action as per the applicable laws," Ganguly wrote in his complaint.

The former southpaw also sought immediate intervention to prevent further circulation of such content on social media platforms.

Requesting a thorough probe, he said the authorities should investigate the matter and "take immediate necessary action to prevent further misuse of social media platforms to damage my reputation".

A senior police officer confirmed receiving Ganguly's complaint and said the matter was being examined.

Ganguly, one of India's most celebrated cricketers, captained the national team between 2000 and 2005 and later served as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He is currently the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)