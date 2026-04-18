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HomeSportsShubhankar Sharma Ends Eight-Year Title Drought With Dominant Boulders Classic Win

Shubhankar Sharma Ends Eight-Year Title Drought With Dominant Boulders Classic Win

The win ended Sharma’s long wait for silverware. It was his first PGTI title since December 2017.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 09:01 AM (IST)

Shubhankar Sharma returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion, clinching the inaugural Boulders Classic with a commanding eight-shot victory at Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club.

The 29-year-old from Chandigarh fired a final-round five-under 67 to finish at a record-breaking 25-under 263 (66-66-64-67), securing his seventh DP World PGTI title. His total set a new mark for the lowest aggregate score in tour history.

The win also ended Sharma’s long wait for silverware. It was his first PGTI title since December 2017 and his first global victory since the 2018 Maybank Championship.

Sharma’s 25-under effort surpassed the previous record of 24-under 264, jointly held by Anirban Lahiri, Rashid Khan, Akshay Sharma, and Manu Gandas.

A trio of Mohd Azhar, Rashid Khan, and Angad Cheema shared second place at 17-under 271, well behind the runaway winner. Ajeetesh Sandhu finished fifth at 16-under.

Manu Gandas produced one of the standout moments of the final day, carding a course-record-equalling 64 to climb 21 spots into tied ninth at 11-under.

The week saw multiple low-scoring rounds, with the course record repeatedly matched or broken. Sharma himself had set the tone with an eight-under 64 in round three.

Starting the final day with a seven-shot lead, Sharma stayed aggressive, mixing six birdies with just one bogey. A chip-in on the second hole proved a key early highlight.

“I stuck to my game plan and kept attacking,” Sharma said. “Even with the lead, I didn’t ease off because golf can change quickly.”

Reflecting on his return, he added, “It feels great to be back and playing the way I know I can.”

The tour now heads to Nuh, Haryana, for the DP World Players Championship from April 21–24.

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About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 09:01 AM (IST)
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Golf Boulders Classic Shubhankar Sharma
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