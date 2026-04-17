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HomeSportsIPLBumrah Explodes In Anger; MI Star Kicks Ground, Throws Marker After Going Wicketless - WATCH

Bumrah Explodes In Anger; MI Star Kicks Ground, Throws Marker After Going Wicketless - WATCH

IPL 2026, Jasprit Bumrah Explodes In Anger: Jasprit Bumrah loses his cool after going wicketless for 5 matches in IPL 2026. Watch the viral video of him kicking the ground and throwing his marker.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 09:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jasprit Bumrah showed visible frustration after a wicketless spell.
  • This marks his longest wicketless streak in IPL history.
  • Experts defend Bumrah's reaction amidst social media criticism.
  • Team's struggles intensify playoff hopes with consecutive losses.

IPL 2026, Jasprit Bumrah Explodes In Anger: A rare and startling sight unfolded at the Wankhede Stadium as India’s premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah suffered a total loss of composure. Following his four-over spell against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the normally ice-cool pacer was seen shouting in frustration and kicking the turf in visible agony.

The viral video, which has since taken social media by storm, shows the Mumbai Indians (MI) spearhead picking up his run-up marker and hurling it away in disgust. This outburst follows a staggering five-match wicketless streak, marking the longest dry spell of his illustrious IPL career.

WATCH VIDEO

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Fumes At Spectator As Mumbai Indians' Captaincy Pressure Mounts

Bumrah’s Wicketless Streak Stuns Fans

The statistics for the world’s best bowler in IPL 2026 have become a major cause for concern for the five-time champions. Despite his clinical record for the national side, Bumrah has failed to register a single dismissal in his first five outings this season, leading to immense psychological strain.

Observers have noted that while his economy remains respectable, the lack of breakthroughs has crippled the Mumbai Indians' bowling strategy. The pressure of being the lone warrior in an inconsistent attack appears to have finally breached the legendary pacer's legendary patience and calm demeanour.

Social Media Backlash 

In the wake of his on-field explosion, some sections of social media have unfairly targeted the pacer with derogatory labels like "snake." However, cricket experts and former players have rushed to his defence, describing his reaction as that of a hungry lion desperate for its prey.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan suggested that the lack of wickets is not due to a lack of effort but perhaps a tactical error in length. He noted that Bumrah’s slower deliveries have been slightly short, allowing batters like Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli to capitalise.

Also Read: BCCI Cracks The Whip On RR Manager Romi Bhinder; Slaps Fine

Mumbai Indians' Playoff Hopes Dimming

The frustration exhibited by Bumrah is a direct reflection of the team's current standing on the IPL 2026 points table. With four consecutive losses, the franchise finds itself in ninth position, desperately searching for a catalyst to revive their campaign before the playoff race slips away.

Coach Mahela Jayawardene has stood by his star bowler, insisting that the lack of pressure from the other end is preventing Bumrah from converting dot balls into wickets. For now, the focus remains on whether the speedster can regain his "cool" before the next high-voltage fixture.

Also Read: Who Is LizLaz? Virat Kohli's 'Liked' German Influencer; Check Post

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Jasprit Bumrah visibly frustrated during the match against RCB?

Jasprit Bumrah was visibly frustrated and kicked the turf after going wicketless in his four-over spell against RCB. This was due to his longest five-match wicketless streak in his IPL career.

What is Jasprit Bumrah's current wicket-taking record this IPL season?

Jasprit Bumrah has failed to take a single wicket in his first five matches of IPL 2026. This is a significant concern for the Mumbai Indians.

How has Jasprit Bumrah's wicketless streak affected the Mumbai Indians' strategy?

While Bumrah's economy rate remains respectable, his lack of wickets has hampered the Mumbai Indians' bowling strategy. The team is struggling to get breakthroughs.

What is the Mumbai Indians' current position in the IPL 2026 points table?

The Mumbai Indians are currently in ninth position on the IPL 2026 points table after suffering four consecutive losses. Their playoff hopes are diminishing.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 MI Vs PBKS
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