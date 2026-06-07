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HomeSportsCricketShreyas Iyer Breaks Silence On Becoming India's T20I Captain: 'Won't Be Under Someone's Shadow'

Shreyas Iyer Breaks Silence On Becoming India's T20I Captain: 'Won't Be Under Someone's Shadow'

Newly appointed India T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer says he won't change his personality after replacing Suryakumar Yadav as captain.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 06:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New captain Shreyas Iyer maintains his authentic cricketing personality.
  • Iyer views national captaincy as a challenging opportunity for growth.
  • Former captain Ganguly endorsed Iyer's deserved promotion, defending selection.
  • Iyer's captaincy tenure starts with a two-match Ireland series.

Newly appointed national short-format captain Shreyas Iyer has asserted that his fresh leadership responsibilities will not alter his established cricketing character. The elegant thirty-one-year-old middle-order batsman officially takes over the T20I captaincy role following a highly dramatic leadership reshuffle, stepping directly out from the shadow of former World Cup-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

Shreyas Won't Be 'Under Someone's Shadow'

The incoming right-handed batsman firmly believes that authentic leadership requires a player to remain completely true to their core values rather than attempting to replicate anyone else's style.

“I don't have to change my personality. I have to be the same person how I was before, and not try to be someone else or be under someone's shadow,” Iyer remarked at a promotional event.

Competitive Mumbai Roots Shaped Career

Iyer attributed his strong mental fortitude to the incredibly demanding sporting environment he consistently navigated while developing his technical game across the crowded streets of his hometown.

“I obviously loved challenges growing up, especially being from Mumbai, where the cricket is pretty big, competition is high. Every other kid on the street, they want to represent Mumbai,” he recalled.

Winning Mindset Formed Early On

The ambitious middle-order stroke-player explained that his ultimate objective has always centered around securing victories against any opposition he encountered throughout his development.

“My mindset was always about winning, against everyone that i challenged so whether it's about learning or winning that is secondary, but more fun you have growing up, the more competitive nature you have, especially while you play cricket or any other sport in general," Iyer explained.

The determined batsman views the prestigious national captaincy as a highly rewarding professional opportunity that will naturally elevate his game to a completely different level.

“I think that takes you to another level and you want to take that sort of responsibility (and) even when I've got this job right now, or a responsibility as a captain., It's a great challenge at the same time,” he noted.

Removal Process Of SKY Deemed Fair 

The iconic former opening batsman also dismissed any public suggestions that the sudden removal of the previous short-format leader was an unjust administrative choice.

“Shreyas has done well, he has earned it. I would not say that the removal of Suryakumar Yadav is unfair. The selectors have made a decision,” Ganguly stated during a media briefing.

Long Awaited Comeback in Upcoming Tours 

The right-handed specialist enters the senior national middle order as a direct replacement for his veteran Mumbai teammate ahead of a busy international touring schedule.

Iyer previously participated in fifty-one T20I fixtures for his country before losing his position back in December 2023 due to a combination of injury and form.

The incoming leader will officially initiate his captaincy tenure during an upcoming short-format bilateral campaign against Ireland later this month, featuring two scheduled matches.

The selection committee views the brief European tour as an ideal testing ground to evaluate the squad's tactical transition under a completely fresh leadership hierarchy.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Shreyas Iyer's approach to his new T20I captaincy?

Shreyas Iyer believes in authentic leadership, staying true to his core values rather than imitating others. He asserted that he will not change his personality.

Why was Shreyas Iyer chosen as the new T20I captain?

Former national captain Sourav Ganguly stated that Iyer thoroughly deserved the international promotion. Ganguly noted Iyer demonstrated immense character during his recent domestic franchise campaigns.

When will Shreyas Iyer begin his tenure as national captain?

Iyer will officially initiate his captaincy during an upcoming short-format bilateral campaign against Ireland later this month. This series will feature two scheduled matches.

Was the removal of previous captain Suryakumar Yadav considered fair?

Former national captain Sourav Ganguly dismissed suggestions that Suryakumar Yadav's removal was unjust. He stated that the selectors made the decision, and Shreyas Iyer earned his promotion.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Jun 2026 06:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shreyas Iyer Suryakumar Yadav India Tour Of Ireland India Tour Of England Asian Games 2026 Shreyas Iyer India T20 Captain Quotes Shreyas Iyer Replaces Suryakumar Yadav Sourav Ganguly On Suryakumar Yadav Removal India Vs Ireland T20 Squad Captain Shreyas Iyer Mumbai Cricket Challenge
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