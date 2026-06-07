F1 2026 Monaco GP Race Results: Antonelli Beats Hamilton In Chaotic Street Circuit Battle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Andrea Kimi Antonelli won Monaco, becoming youngest victor.

Dramatic race saw multiple crashes, track damage, red flag.

Antonelli successfully defended lead against Hamilton after restart.

Hamilton and Hadjar completed podium; Russell missed points.

F1 2026 Monaco GP Race Results: Mercedes prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli secured a historic victory at Monte Carlo on Sunday afternoon, surviving an exceptionally dramatic race to become the youngest-ever winner of the prestigious event. The nineteen-year-old Italian controlled proceedings from pole position, successfully navigating a crumbling track surface, safety cars, and a late red flag to extend his lead at the top of the standings.

F1 2026 Monaco GP Race Results

1st: Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

2nd: Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)

3rd: Isack Hadjar (Red Bull)

4th: Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

5th: Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)

6th: Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls)

7th: Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

8th: Alex Albon (Williams)

9th: Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

10th: Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

Monte Carlo Mayhem and Red Flags

The race was defined by pure attrition as seven drivers failed to finish. Max Verstappen retired immediately at the start with mechanical issues, setting a tone for the widespread chaos that followed.

Lando Norris and Valtteri Bottas also suffered early exits before Lance Stroll crashed at the final corner. This brought out a safety car that neutralised Antonelli’s comfortable lead over the chasing pack.

Local hero Charles Leclerc then suffered an identical crash at the same corner. The impact caused the track surface to break up, forcing officials to suspend the race with a red flag.

Antonelli Holds Nerve for Historic Win

A forty-minute delay ensued while track marshals repaired the damaged asphalt. Drivers then lined up for a high-stakes standing restart with only a handful of laps remaining on the streets.

Hamilton launched a fierce challenge from the front row, but the young championship leader held his line perfectly. Antonelli defended the inside approach to cement a remarkable fifth victory of the season.

Hadjar claimed a surprise maiden podium after Gasly dropped back due to multiple time penalties. Meanwhile, George Russell endured a miserable afternoon, failing to score after receiving a costly drive-through penalty.