Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes won the 2026 Monaco GP, becoming the youngest-ever winner of the event. He started from pole position and secured his fifth victory of the season.
F1 2026 Monaco GP Race Results: Antonelli Beats Hamilton In Chaotic Street Circuit Battle
F1 2026 Monaco GP Race Results: Full race results and report from the F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix. Mercedes prodigy Kimi Antonelli makes history as youngest-ever winner in Monte Carlo.
- Andrea Kimi Antonelli won Monaco, becoming youngest victor.
- Dramatic race saw multiple crashes, track damage, red flag.
- Antonelli successfully defended lead against Hamilton after restart.
- Hamilton and Hadjar completed podium; Russell missed points.
F1 2026 Monaco GP Race Results: Mercedes prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli secured a historic victory at Monte Carlo on Sunday afternoon, surviving an exceptionally dramatic race to become the youngest-ever winner of the prestigious event. The nineteen-year-old Italian controlled proceedings from pole position, successfully navigating a crumbling track surface, safety cars, and a late red flag to extend his lead at the top of the standings.
F1 2026 Monaco GP Race Results
1st: Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)
2nd: Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)
3rd: Isack Hadjar (Red Bull)
4th: Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
5th: Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)
6th: Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls)
7th: Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
8th: Alex Albon (Williams)
9th: Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
10th: Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
Monte Carlo Mayhem and Red Flags
The race was defined by pure attrition as seven drivers failed to finish. Max Verstappen retired immediately at the start with mechanical issues, setting a tone for the widespread chaos that followed.
Lando Norris and Valtteri Bottas also suffered early exits before Lance Stroll crashed at the final corner. This brought out a safety car that neutralised Antonelli’s comfortable lead over the chasing pack.
Local hero Charles Leclerc then suffered an identical crash at the same corner. The impact caused the track surface to break up, forcing officials to suspend the race with a red flag.
Antonelli Holds Nerve for Historic Win
A forty-minute delay ensued while track marshals repaired the damaged asphalt. Drivers then lined up for a high-stakes standing restart with only a handful of laps remaining on the streets.
Hamilton launched a fierce challenge from the front row, but the young championship leader held his line perfectly. Antonelli defended the inside approach to cement a remarkable fifth victory of the season.
Hadjar claimed a surprise maiden podium after Gasly dropped back due to multiple time penalties. Meanwhile, George Russell endured a miserable afternoon, failing to score after receiving a costly drive-through penalty.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who won the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix?
Who else finished on the podium at the 2026 Monaco GP?
Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) secured second place, while Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) claimed a surprise maiden podium in third. Antonelli, Hamilton, and Hadjar were the top three finishers.
What caused the red flag during the race?
A red flag was issued after Charles Leclerc crashed at the final corner, causing the track surface to break up. This led to a forty-minute delay for track marshals to repair the asphalt.
What notable retirements or incidents occurred during the race?
Seven drivers failed to finish, including Max Verstappen who retired immediately with mechanical issues. Lance Stroll and Charles Leclerc both crashed, with Leclerc's incident leading to the red flag.