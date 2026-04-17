WATCH: Cameron Green's Huge 'Five-Lakh' Six Against GT Equals Charity, Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The expensive hit resulted in a INR 5 lakh donation for cricket.

Green scored 79 runs, leading KKR to 180 runs.

Focus shifts to Green's bowling with recent back concerns.

GT vs KKR, IPL 2026 Live: A sensational video from the Narendra Modi Stadium is currently going viral across social media, capturing the exact moment Cameron Green sent a ball crashing into the display car. The Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder, who has been under fire for his INR 25.2 crore price tag, finally found his timing in a spectacular but "expensive" fashion.

The footage shows Green launching a monstrous flick off Ashok Sharma in the 13th over. The ball travels high into the Ahmedabad night sky before landing with a thud directly onto the Tata Motors display vehicle. This single strike has triggered a mandatory INR 5 lakh donation from the sponsors toward grassroots cricket development.

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From Auction Pressure to On-Field Power

Before this viral moment, Green had struggled significantly in IPL 2026, managing only a handful of runs in his opening five games. The video of the "car-dent" hit symbolises a potential turning point in his season. It wasn't just about the power; it was about the relief of a world-class player finally finding the middle of the bat.

The Australian star went on to smash a fighting 79 off 55 balls, becoming the lone warrior for a struggling KKR unit. While his teammates fell to the pace of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj, Green’s aggression ensured the Knight Riders reached a respectable total of 180.

With KKR defending a tricky total, the focus now shifts to whether Green can contribute with the ball despite his recent back concerns. For now, the video of that massive six remains the most talked-about highlight of the evening, proving that form is temporary, but class and a clean hit are permanent.

Expensive Dents in Cricket

Social media users have been quick to share the clip, with many joking that the dent is worth every penny of his record-breaking salary. The initiative by the sponsors adds a charitable angle to the spectacle, turning a moment of "property damage" into a major win for local cricket academies across India.

With KKR defending a tricky total, the focus now shifts to whether Green can contribute with the ball despite his recent back concerns. For now, the video of that massive six remains the most talked-about highlight of the evening, proving that form is temporary but class, and a clean hit, is permanent.