‘India Is Proud Of Them’: PM Modi’s Special Message To Asian Games Contingent

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi wished India's 503-member Asian Games contingent.

Manu Bhaker, Pawan Sehrawat led India's opening ceremony.

Bhaker, Olympic medalist, competes in three shooting events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished India’s athletes ahead of their campaign at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, praising the commitment and hard work that has gone into their preparations. As the Games officially got underway in Japan on Saturday, he took to social media to send his message to the Indian contingent. India is represented by a 503-member contingent at the continental event, according to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

"As the Asian Games commence in Aichi-Nagoya, my best wishes to the Indian contingent. Each athlete has worked incredibly hard and shown remarkable dedication and determination. India is proud of them. May they give their best, play well and shine!"

Manu Bhaker, Pawan Sehrawat Lead India

As the Asian Games commence in Aichi-Nagoya, my best wishes to the Indian contingent. Each athlete has worked incredibly hard and shown remarkable dedication and determination. India is proud of them.



May they give their best, play well and shine! pic.twitter.com/FYokK9OTWK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 19, 2026

India’s presence at the opening ceremony was led by Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat, who carried the national flag during the parade of nations in Nagoya.

Sehrawat was named India’s male flagbearer shortly before the ceremony after shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor had to withdraw because of a logistical issue involving his official ceremonial kit. Bhaker remained the female flagbearer.

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The choice of Bhaker gives the shooting star another major platform after her historic showing at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

She won two bronze medals in Paris and became the first athlete from independent India to win two medals at a single Olympic edition.

Bhaker Eyes More Success In Nagoya

Manu Bhaker is set to compete in three shooting events at the Asian Games: the women’s 10m air pistol, women’s 25m pistol and the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Her presence will be closely followed as India looks to build on its record performance from the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, where the country collected 107 medals.

The Aichi-Nagoya Games feature competition across 43 sports and 469 medal events, with athletes from 45 nations and regions taking part.

With the opening ceremony now marking the formal start of the Games, Indian athletes will turn their attention to competition across disciplines.

The Indian contingent includes a strong mix of returning stars and debutants, with the country targeting another substantial medal haul in Nagoya.