WATCH: Captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Forgets Playing XI, Hilarious Toss Moment Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made history as youngest T20 captain.

Young captain forgot team combination during a viral toss.

He scored 18 runs on his captaincy debut for Bihar.

Toss exchange became debut's major talking point.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a memorable answer ready when asked about Bihar's team combination ahead of their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 match against Saurashtra. The 15-year-old, who was leading Bihar for the first time, paused before admitting with a smile that he had forgotten the playing XI combination, creating an amusing moment during the toss presentation.

The exchange offered a lighter side to an otherwise historic occasion for the teenage batter, who had taken charge of Bihar at just 15 years and 232 days to become the youngest captain in men's T20 cricket.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Response To Toss Presenter Goes Viral

The moment came when the presenter asked Sooryavanshi about Bihar's team combination for the fixture. Rather than listing the players, the young captain appeared momentarily lost for an answer.

He eventually responded, "Bhool Gaye, Sir!" (I have forgotten, sir), prompting an amusing moment during the pre-match interaction.

ALSO READ | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Stuns Cricket World, Becomes Youngest Captain In Men's T20 Cricket History

Sooryavanshi's response stood out amid the attention surrounding his record-breaking appointment as Bihar captain. The youngster has become one of Indian cricket's most talked-about prospects, and his latest appearance offered fans another glimpse of his personality away from his batting.

Sooryavanshi Makes History As Bihar Captain

The match against Saurashtra marked Sooryavanshi's first outing as Bihar captain in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. At 15 years and 232 days, he set a new record as the youngest captain in men's T20 cricket.

Bihar faced a formidable opponent in Saurashtra, led by experienced pacer Jaydev Unadkat. After winning the toss at Holkar Stadium in Indore, Sooryavanshi chose to bat first, pointing to the conditions as a factor behind the decision.

His own contribution with the bat, however, was limited. The teenage opener scored 18 runs before Chetan Sakariya dismissed him, preventing him from making a substantial contribution on his captaincy debut.

While his innings ended earlier than he would have wanted, the toss exchange became a talking point from the fixture, adding an unexpected moment of humour to a significant milestone in his young career.