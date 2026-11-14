Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SP chief Akhilesh Yadav revealed Congress demanded 181 seats.

This demand is for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Previous reports indicated Congress sought fewer seats, around 125-150.

Seat-sharing talks between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections have intensified, with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav revealing that the Congress has sought 181 seats. His statement comes amid reports that the Congress had initially demanded 150 seats, while some accounts put its demand at 125.

A meeting between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party to discuss seat-sharing arrangements could take place on November 17. Akhilesh's latest revelation has triggered fresh political speculation, as the Congress has reportedly sought 181 of the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh Yadav Says Congress Demanded 181 Seats

Responding to a question about the Congress's seat-sharing demand on Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Akhilesh Yadav said the two parties shared a good relationship. Asked whether the Congress had sought 100 seats or more, he indicated that its demand was higher than the figure mentioned in the question.

When asked whether the Congress had demanded 200 seats, Akhilesh laughed and said the number was slightly lower. He was then asked if the party had sought 180 seats.

Smiling, the SP chief replied, "Add one more to 180." His response indicated that the Congress had demanded 181 seats.

SP-Congress Seat-Sharing Meeting Likely On November 17

Akhilesh's statement has fuelled speculation over the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. With the elections approaching, political parties have stepped up their preparations, but uncertainty over the SP-Congress seat-sharing formula had persisted.

A final decision on the allocation of seats is still pending. The two parties are likely to hold a meeting on November 17, where their senior leadership is expected to discuss the matter.