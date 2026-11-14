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English NewsElection‘Add One More To 180’: Akhilesh Yadav Reveals Congress's Seat Demand For UP Polls, SP-Congress Meeting Likely On Nov 17

‘Add One More To 180’: Akhilesh Yadav Reveals Congress's Seat Demand For UP Polls, SP-Congress Meeting Likely On Nov 17

Akhilesh Yadav says Congress has demanded 181 of UP's 403 Assembly seats for the 2027 polls. SP and Congress leaders may meet on November 17 to discuss seat-sharing.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 06:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • SP chief Akhilesh Yadav revealed Congress demanded 181 seats.
  • This demand is for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
  • Previous reports indicated Congress sought fewer seats, around 125-150.

Seat-sharing talks between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections have intensified, with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav revealing that the Congress has sought 181 seats. His statement comes amid reports that the Congress had initially demanded 150 seats, while some accounts put its demand at 125.

A meeting between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party to discuss seat-sharing arrangements could take place on November 17. Akhilesh's latest revelation has triggered fresh political speculation, as the Congress has reportedly sought 181 of the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh Yadav Says Congress Demanded 181 Seats

Responding to a question about the Congress's seat-sharing demand on Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Akhilesh Yadav said the two parties shared a good relationship. Asked whether the Congress had sought 100 seats or more, he indicated that its demand was higher than the figure mentioned in the question.

When asked whether the Congress had demanded 200 seats, Akhilesh laughed and said the number was slightly lower. He was then asked if the party had sought 180 seats.

Smiling, the SP chief replied, "Add one more to 180." His response indicated that the Congress had demanded 181 seats.

SP-Congress Seat-Sharing Meeting Likely On November 17

Akhilesh's statement has fuelled speculation over the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. With the elections approaching, political parties have stepped up their preparations, but uncertainty over the SP-Congress seat-sharing formula had persisted.

A final decision on the allocation of seats is still pending. The two parties are likely to hold a meeting on November 17, where their senior leadership is expected to discuss the matter.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many seats has the Congress demanded from the Samajwadi Party?

The Congress has demanded 181 seats from the Samajwadi Party for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. This figure was revealed by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

When is the next meeting scheduled between the SP and Congress for seat-sharing talks?

A meeting between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party to discuss seat-sharing arrangements is likely to take place on November 17. Senior leadership is expected to discuss the matter then.

For which elections are the SP and Congress discussing seat-sharing arrangements?

These seat-sharing discussions between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress are taking place in preparation for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 14 Nov 2026 06:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
CONGRESS AKhilesh Yadav UP Election 2027 SP Congress Seat Sharing UP Assembly Election 2027 Elections 2027
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