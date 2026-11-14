Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netanyahu urges national unity government to address security challenges.

He cited Iran's nuclear program as an existential threat.

Netanyahu believes narrow government cannot handle complex security.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for the formation of a national unity government, saying it is essential to address the country's growing security challenges, particularly the threat posed by Iran's alleged efforts to revive its nuclear programme.

In a statement following an important conversation with Gadi Eisenkot on Thursday, Netanyahu said the meeting had reinforced his belief that Israel needs a government comprising all parties that support the country's existence as the state of the Jewish people.

He said such a government would be better equipped to tackle the "immense and complex security challenges" facing Israel.

Netanyahu warns Iran could resume nuclear weapons development

Netanyahu accused Iran's regime of seeking to destroy Israel and working to revive its nuclear programme.

He warned that Tehran could use nuclear weapons against Israel if it manages to resume uranium enrichment and accelerate the development of nuclear weapons.

"We must do everything to continue preventing it from doing so, as we did in 'Am Kelavi' and 'Shaagat Ha’ari', when we averted an immediate threat of annihilation," Netanyahu said.

He added that Israel must eliminate the existential threat "once and for all".

'Narrow government' cannot meet security challenges

Netanyahu argued that a narrow government, or one dependent on supporters of terrorism, would be unable to address the challenges facing Israel.

He said a national unity government could tackle these threats in time and ensure the country's security for years to come.

The Israeli Prime Minister also described such a government as an answer to public calls for national reconciliation, saying citizens were longing for unity.

Netanyahu urges Eisenkot to join talks without preconditions

Addressing Eisenkot, Netanyahu urged him to enter discussions without preconditions, set aside political differences and boycotts, and reach agreements on Israel's security and future.

He also said the issue of military conscription could be resolved through discussions with representatives of the Haredi community.

Netanyahu said the response to those who deliberately walked out during the Israeli national anthem, "Hatikvah", should be the formation of what he called a "government of hope" — a national unity government.