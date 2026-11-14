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English NewsNewsWorldBenjamin Netanyahu Urges Gadi Eisenkot To Join Unity Government, Cites Iran Nuclear Threat

Benjamin Netanyahu Urges Gadi Eisenkot To Join Unity Government, Cites Iran Nuclear Threat

Netanyahu urged Gadi Eisenkot to join a national unity government, warning that Iran is reviving its nuclear programme and poses an existential threat to Israel.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 11:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Netanyahu urges national unity government to address security challenges.
  • He cited Iran's nuclear program as an existential threat.
  • Netanyahu believes narrow government cannot handle complex security.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for the formation of a national unity government, saying it is essential to address the country's growing security challenges, particularly the threat posed by Iran's alleged efforts to revive its nuclear programme.

In a statement following an important conversation with Gadi Eisenkot on Thursday, Netanyahu said the meeting had reinforced his belief that Israel needs a government comprising all parties that support the country's existence as the state of the Jewish people.

He said such a government would be better equipped to tackle the "immense and complex security challenges" facing Israel.

Netanyahu warns Iran could resume nuclear weapons development

Netanyahu accused Iran's regime of seeking to destroy Israel and working to revive its nuclear programme.

He warned that Tehran could use nuclear weapons against Israel if it manages to resume uranium enrichment and accelerate the development of nuclear weapons.

"We must do everything to continue preventing it from doing so, as we did in 'Am Kelavi' and 'Shaagat Ha’ari', when we averted an immediate threat of annihilation," Netanyahu said.

He added that Israel must eliminate the existential threat "once and for all".

'Narrow government' cannot meet security challenges

Netanyahu argued that a narrow government, or one dependent on supporters of terrorism, would be unable to address the challenges facing Israel.

He said a national unity government could tackle these threats in time and ensure the country's security for years to come.

The Israeli Prime Minister also described such a government as an answer to public calls for national reconciliation, saying citizens were longing for unity.

Netanyahu urges Eisenkot to join talks without preconditions

Addressing Eisenkot, Netanyahu urged him to enter discussions without preconditions, set aside political differences and boycotts, and reach agreements on Israel's security and future.

He also said the issue of military conscription could be resolved through discussions with representatives of the Haredi community.

Netanyahu said the response to those who deliberately walked out during the Israeli national anthem, "Hatikvah", should be the formation of what he called a "government of hope" — a national unity government.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Prime Minister Netanyahu calling for a national unity government?

He believes it is essential to address Israel's growing security challenges, particularly the threat posed by Iran's alleged efforts to revive its nuclear program. He stated such a government would be better equipped to handle these immense and complex challenges.

What is Netanyahu's primary concern regarding Iran?

Netanyahu accuses Iran's regime of seeking to destroy Israel and working to revive its nuclear program. He warns that Tehran could use nuclear weapons against Israel if it manages to resume uranium enrichment.

What type of government does Netanyahu envision for national unity?

He desires a government comprising all parties that support Israel's existence as the state of the Jewish people. This, he states, would better tackle threats and answer public calls for national reconciliation.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 14 Nov 2026 11:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Netanyahu Gadi Eisenkot
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