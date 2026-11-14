Delhi Traffic Advisory For Chhath Puja: Check Affected Roads, Timings And Diversions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police issued Chhath Puja traffic advisory for November 15-16.

Traffic restrictions expected November 15 afternoon through November 16.

Major roads, Yamuna ghats to experience diversions, congestion.

Emergency services unaffected; motorists advised to use alternative routes.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a special traffic advisory ahead of Chhath Puja celebrations on November 15 and 16, warning motorists of possible congestion and diversions on several major roads across the city.

With large gatherings of devotees expected at various Yamuna ghats, traffic arrangements will be put in place to regulate vehicular movement and ensure smooth access to the celebration venues.

The advisory covers Ram Ghat, Sur Ghat, Bajrang Ghat, Vasudev Ghat and Hathi Ghat, along with roads in their adjoining areas.

Traffic Restrictions From November 15 Afternoon

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, traffic movement on several roads is likely to be affected from 2 pm on November 15 to 8 am on November 16.

Puja celebrations will also take place at Vasudev Ghat near ISBT and Hathi Ghat in the IP Estate area. Traffic movement in these areas will be regulated depending on the number and movement of devotees.

These Roads May Face Traffic Diversions

The traffic police have identified several roads that could be affected during the festival. These include:

Bundh Road

Wazirabad Road

Vikas Marg

Roads in the IP Estate area

Connecting roads leading to the Yamuna ghats

Motorists have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel on roads leading to the venues and use alternative routes wherever possible.

Emergency Services To Get Smooth Passage

The Delhi Traffic Police has clarified that the diversion arrangements will not obstruct emergency services. Medical and fire service vehicles will be allowed smooth passage to ensure they can reach locations without delay when required.

The police have urged motorists to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with personnel deployed across the affected areas. Commuters have also been advised to follow diversion signs and instructions to avoid congestion during the celebrations.