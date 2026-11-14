Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai man arrested for sensitive location reconnaissance.

Targeted Jewish establishments and foreign national frequented areas.

Operated under international criminal syndicates' instructions for money.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly conducting reconnaissance of sensitive locations in Mumbai, including the Chabad House, a Jewish community centre, on the instructions of international criminal syndicates and anti-national elements, an official said on Saturday.

Yash Singh, a resident of Airoli in Navi Mumbai, was initially detained by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) based on inputs about his social media contacts with anti-national handlers. He was later taken into custody by the Kerala police in connection with a case registered in Thrissur district, the official said.

Man tasked with recce of South Mumbai areas

Singh allegedly told police that social media handlers linked to mafia gangs and subversive elements had tasked him with conducting reconnaissance of sensitive areas in South Mumbai, particularly around Colaba.

“His assignments included photographing and pinpointing the exact locations of the Chabad House, businesses owned by Jewish individuals, and areas frequented by foreign nationals. He received money in exchange for these activities,” the official said.

The Chabad House was among the locations targeted by Pakistani terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

Telegram links allegedly connected him to UAPA accused

Further investigation found that Singh was allegedly in direct contact with anti-national elements through Telegram, linking him to an accused already arrested in a case registered at Thrissur East police station under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Following an alert from the Maharashtra ATS, a Thrissur police team travelled to Navi Mumbai and formally arrested Singh after confirming his alleged involvement in the conspiracy, the official said.

Foreign crime syndicates allegedly targeting vulnerable youths

According to officials, overseas-based crime syndicates, including the Pakistan-based ‘Shahzad Bhatti Network’, have allegedly been using Telegram, Instagram and WhatsApp to identify unemployed and financially vulnerable youths for reconnaissance and subversive activities.

ATS officials have urged parents and young citizens to remain vigilant, avoid engaging with unknown contacts online and refrain from sharing photographs or information about sensitive locations in exchange for money.