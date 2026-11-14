WATCH: India U19 Players' Fiery Celebrations In Front Of Pakistan After Asia Cup Final Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India U19 clinched Asia Cup, dramatically chasing 338 target.

Indian players celebrated animatedly in front of defeated Pakistan.

Post-match scenes intensified, teams skipped customary handshakes.

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final Highlights: India's dramatic triumph over Pakistan in the ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 final produced scenes that extended beyond the winning moment. As the Indian youngsters celebrated their victory, several players were seen expressing their excitement animatedly in front of the Pakistan team, creating another memorable moment from the high-voltage contest.

The celebrations followed a nerve-racking finish in which India chased down a target of 338 to secure a one-wicket victory. With the match going down to the final delivery, the Indian camp had plenty of reasons to celebrate after surviving a difficult challenge from their arch-rivals.

A video of the post-match scenes showed the Indian players celebrating energetically near their Pakistani counterparts. The reactions quickly became another talking point from a final that had already delivered a tense contest between the two sides

WATCH: India U19 Players' Celebration After U19 Asia Cup Final Win

This was a absolute thriller runchase Best Ind vs Pak match since 2022 T20wc https://t.co/dl0LZxcycw — Testikkal Nation (@82of51atmohali) November 14, 2026

India-Pakistan U19 Final Ends With Heated Celebration Scenes

The Indian players were visibly charged up after completing the remarkable chase. Rather than limiting their celebrations to their own group, some of the youngsters were seen celebrating in close proximity to Pakistan's players.

The moment added to the intensity of an India-Pakistan encounter that had been closely watched throughout the tournament. The video captures the emotions surrounding the finish, with India's players making no attempt to hide their excitement after clinching the title.

The result was especially dramatic given the size of the target. Pakistan had put up a total of 337, forcing India to produce a substantial batting effort. The Indian side eventually got across the line by one wicket, turning the final into a memorable contest.

No-Handshakes Backdrop Adds To India-Pakistan Rivalry

The post-match scenes also came against the backdrop of the teams' no-handshake stance. The customary exchange of handshakes had been absent at the toss, and the teams did not follow the usual post-match handshake routine either.

That context added another layer to the scenes involving the two teams after the final. The celebrations became one of the most talked-about visual moments from the match, reflecting the emotions of a fiercely contested India-Pakistan final.

For India's Under-19 players, the victory marked a significant achievement. Their dramatic chase and the celebrations that followed ensured the final ended with scenes as memorable as the cricket itself.

Watch the video of India's players celebrating in front of Pakistan after their U19 Asia Cup final victory below.