India Beat Pakistan By One Wicket In U19 Asia Cup Final As Mohit Ulva Leads Dramatic Chase

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final Highlights: India produced a remarkable fightback to defeat Pakistan by one wicket in the Under-19 Asia Cup final, with Mohit Ulva playing a crucial role in the closing stages of the chase. After Pakistan posted a formidable 337/9 in 50 overs, India's batters had to withstand a challenging run chase that went down to the final wicket.

Captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani and Aryavir Sehwag laid the foundation with half-centuries, while Manal Chauhan added a brisk 47. However, with wickets falling at regular intervals, the responsibility eventually rested on Mohit Ulva, who remained unbeaten on 45 from just 25 deliveries.

Ulva struck four boundaries and three sixes at a strike rate of 180, keeping India's chase alive alongside Chigurupati Venkata, who contributed an unbeaten 11 off eight balls. Their partnership at the end proved vital as India completed a dramatic victory.

Usman Khan, Abdul Qadir Power Pakistan To 337

Pakistan's innings was built around a commanding century from Usman Khan, who scored 107 off 111 deliveries. His knock included 11 fours and three sixes, providing the platform for Pakistan to post a substantial total.

Usman received support from Hayam Khan, who made 21 off 23 balls. However, Pakistan's innings gained considerable momentum when Abdul Qadir joined the scoring effort. Qadir struck an aggressive 80 from only 54 deliveries, hitting three fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of 148.15.

Captain Farhan Yousaf also made an important contribution, scoring 63 off 60 balls. His innings featured four boundaries and three sixes, helping Pakistan maintain their scoring rate after the opening partnership.

The three major contributions from Usman, Qadir and Yousaf gave Pakistan a strong platform. Ahmed Hussain added 17, while Hamza Zahoor scored 10. The lower order could not make substantial contributions, but Pakistan eventually finished on 337/9 in their allotted 50 overs.

For India, Kavya Patel was the most successful bowler, claiming four wickets. He dismissed Usman Khan, Hayam Khan, Hamza Zahoor and Niqab Shafiq. Chigurupati Venkata picked up three wickets, while Arjun Rajput claimed one. Mohammad Sayyam was also among the wickets.

Aryavir Sehwag And Lakshya Raichandani Keep India In The Hunt

Chasing a challenging target, India needed a strong start, and their top order delivered important contributions. Captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani led from the front with 80 off 101 balls, striking five boundaries.

Aryavir Sehwag provided another significant contribution, scoring 58 from 61 deliveries. The opener found the boundary nine times and maintained India's momentum during his stay at the crease.

The two half-centuries were central to India's effort, but Pakistan continued to take wickets and prevent the chase from becoming straightforward.

VK Vineeth added 24 from 21 balls, including three fours, before Arjun Rajput contributed 16 off 18 deliveries, with two sixes. Yashbardhan Chauhan made nine from five balls, while wicketkeeper Anvay Dravid scored 19 off just 12 deliveries, hitting three fours.

However, Dravid's innings ended in a run-out, with Pakistan continuing to put pressure on the Indian batting line-up.

Manal Chauhan's Quickfire 47 Gives India Fresh Hope

With India needing another substantial contribution, Manal Chauhan played an attacking innings of 47 from 32 deliveries. His knock included three fours and three sixes, taking his strike rate to 146.88.

Manal's innings was particularly important in keeping India competitive during the middle and latter stages of the chase. He looked to accelerate the scoring rather than allow Pakistan's bowlers to dictate the pace of the innings.

Niqab Shafiq eventually dismissed him, with Usman Khan taking the catch. Pakistan continued to make inroads as Aryan Savsani fell for nine and Kavya Patel was dismissed without scoring.

India had lost nine wickets, leaving Mohit Ulva and Chigurupati Venkata at the crease for the closing stages.

Mohit Ulva's Unbeaten 45 Proves Crucial In India's Chase

With the match reaching its decisive stage, Mohit Ulva delivered an important contribution under pressure. Batting at number 10, he scored an unbeaten 45 from 25 balls, striking four fours and three sixes.

His aggressive approach helped India keep up with the required scoring rate despite the loss of wickets at the other end. Ulva's strike rate of 180 made his innings one of the most impactful contributions of the chase.

Chigurupati Venkata provided support with an unbeaten 11 off eight deliveries, including two boundaries. The pair remained at the crease as India completed the dramatic one-wicket victory over Pakistan.

The result was built on contributions from several batters rather than a single dominant innings. Raichandani and Sehwag provided the early foundation, Manal Chauhan added momentum, and Ulva played a decisive role in the closing stages.

India's successful chase made for a memorable finish to the Under-19 Asia Cup final, with the contest going down to the final wicket.