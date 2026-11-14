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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Aryavir Sehwag Pulls Off Virat Kohli's Iconic Celebration In Asia Cup Final vs Pakistan

WATCH: Aryavir Sehwag Pulls Off Virat Kohli's Iconic Celebration In Asia Cup Final vs Pakistan

U19 Asia Cup Final Live: Aryavir Sehwag scores a fighting fifty against Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup final and recreates Virat Kohli's iconic celebration.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aryavir Sehwag scored a vital half-century in the final.
  • He continued batting despite an in-match forearm injury.
  • His celebration mirrored Virat Kohli's 'bat does talking' gesture.
  • This marked his fourth fifty-plus, showcasing impressive tournament consistency.

U19 Asia Cup Final Live: Aryavir Sehwag produced another important contribution for India in the Under-19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan, but his celebration after reaching a half-century became a talking point of its own. The young batter paid tribute to his idol, Virat Kohli, by recreating the former India captain's famous 'bat does the talking' gesture.

The milestone was particularly significant given the challenge Aryavir had faced during his innings. An injury to his forearm threatened to disrupt his stay at the crease, but the opener continued batting and eventually brought up another 50-plus score in an impressive tournament campaign.

WATCH: Aryavir Sehwag Celebrates Like Kohli After Fifty In Asia Cup Final

Aryavir Sehwag's Kohli-Inspired Celebration

Aryavir brought up his half-century with a single off Rizwanullah, sending the ball towards fine leg. Rather than simply acknowledging the milestone, he followed it with a celebration familiar to Indian cricket fans.

The youngster made the 'bat does the talking' gesture associated with Kohli, recreating a moment that the batting great made famous after scoring a century against Australia in Perth in December 2018.

The celebration carried an added personal connection. Aryavir has previously spoken about looking up to Kohli, making the gesture a clear nod to the player who has inspired him.

Kohli's celebration remains one of the memorable images from his career, and seeing Sehwag's son reproduce it on the Under-19 stage added another layer to the moment. The video of Aryavir's reaction is embedded below.

Forearm Injury Fails To Stop Aryavir's Progress

The half-century did not come without a difficult passage. During his innings, Aryavir was struck on the forearm by an inswinging delivery, prompting the Indian support staff to attend to him.

The physios treated the injury and bandaged his hand, but the opener chose to continue. He had to adjust his batting approach, at times taking his bottom hand off the bat while playing his shots.

Despite the discomfort, Aryavir gradually found his rhythm. He began to play with greater confidence, using his driving to put pressure on the Pakistan bowlers. His innings included eight boundaries as he moved towards the half-century.

The knock added to his growing list of substantial contributions in the competition. It was his fourth score of 50 or more in the tournament, underlining his consistency throughout the Under-19 Asia Cup.

Virat Kohli Remains An Inspiration For Sehwag's Son

For Aryavir, the celebration was more than just a moment of excitement after reaching a personal milestone. His admiration for Kohli has been known, and the gesture offered a glimpse of the influence the former India captain has had on the young batter.

Aryavir is also beginning to build his own identity on the cricket field. Carrying the Sehwag surname brings its own attention, but his performances in the tournament have given fans fresh reasons to follow his progress.

His fighting half-century against Pakistan, followed by the Kohli-inspired celebration, made for one of the notable moments of the Under-19 Asia Cup final.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was notable about Aryavir Sehwag's half-century celebration?

He paid tribute to Virat Kohli by recreating the 'bat does the talking' gesture. This iconic celebration is associated with his idol.

Why did Aryavir Sehwag perform the 'bat does the talking' celebration?

He performed it as a tribute to his idol, Virat Kohli. Aryavir has previously stated his admiration for the former India captain.

Did Aryavir Sehwag face any physical challenge during his innings?

Yes, he was struck on the forearm by a delivery and required medical attention. Despite the injury and discomfort, he bravely continued his innings.

How many 50+ scores did Aryavir Sehwag achieve in the tournament?

Aryavir Sehwag recorded four scores of 50 or more in the Under-19 Asia Cup. His half-century in the final was one of these consistent performances.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Nov 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
India U19 U19 Asia Cup VIrat Kohli Aryavir Sehwag
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