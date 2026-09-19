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English NewsSportsCricketPolice Drop Alleged Assault Case Against England Star, But Fresh Investigation Continues

Police Drop Alleged Assault Case Against England Star, But Fresh Investigation Continues

Brydon Carse will face no criminal charges after Derbyshire Police dropped an alleged assault investigation, but the England star remains under scrutiny.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Police closed Brydon Carse assault investigation; no criminal charges.
  • Investigation ended as alleged victim declined to make complaint.
  • Cricket Regulator continues its separate investigation into the incident.

Brydon Carse Assault Case: England all-rounder Brydon Carse will not face criminal charges over an alleged assault in Derby after police confirmed that their investigation has been closed. The incident, which took place in the early hours of August 23, had already created uncertainty around Carse’s international involvement. The fast bowler was filmed in handcuffs outside Molly Malones in Derby after officers responded to an incident at the venue.

He was initially arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly before being de-arrested after his details were recorded.

Police Close Case After No Complaint

Derbyshire Police also looked into a separate allegation of assault connected to the same incident.

However, the investigation has now been brought to an end after the alleged victim did not wish to make a complaint, meaning no further police action will follow.

A statement from Derbyshire Police read, as quoted by Cricinfo:

"An investigation into reports of an assault in Derby city centre has been closed. Officers attended Molly Malones in the Wardwick, Derby, in the early hours of Sunday, 23 August. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and was then de-arrested after his details were taken by officers."

Read More: Manu Bhaker, Pawan Sehrawat Lead India At Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony

The closure means Carse has avoided criminal charges in relation to the alleged assault. However, the matter is not entirely finished from a cricketing perspective.

Cricket Regulator Still Investigating

The Cricket Regulator continues to examine the incident separately.

Brydon Carse was removed from England’s Test plans against Pakistan following the episode and was also left out of the squads for the subsequent white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

The 31-year-old had been playing county cricket for Durham when the incident occurred and was part of England’s wider squad for the opening Tests against Pakistan.

Carse later returned to action for Durham in the County Championship. However, he was absent from the county’s recent game against Worcestershire, with Durham listing him as unwell.

He was also missing from the celebrations and team photograph after Durham secured the County Championship Division Two title.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of the police investigation into Brydon Carse?

The police investigation into Brydon Carse's alleged assault in Derby has been closed. He will not face criminal charges related to the incident.

Why did the police close the investigation against Brydon Carse?

Derbyshire Police closed the investigation because the alleged victim did not wish to make a complaint. This decision meant no further police action would follow.

Is the incident completely resolved for Brydon Carse from a cricketing perspective?

No, while police charges are dropped, the Cricket Regulator is still separately investigating the incident. The matter is not entirely finished from a cricketing perspective.

How did the alleged incident impact Brydon Carse's cricket career?

Following the episode, Brydon Carse was removed from England's Test plans against Pakistan. He was also left out of the subsequent white-ball squads against Sri Lanka.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
England Vs Pakistan County Cricket Ben Stokes Brydon Carse
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