Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US negotiators proposed Ukraine trade Donbas for NATO membership.

Zelenskyy rejected ceding territory and Russia's ceasefire proposals.

Abu Dhabi talks yielded prisoner exchange, no major breakthrough.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said US negotiators floated the possibility of Ukraine withdrawing from its eastern Donbas region in exchange for NATO membership during the latest round of peace talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi.

This is the first time the possibility of linking Ukraine's NATO membership to territorial concessions has been raised during the negotiations, Zelenskyy said in remarks to reporters released by his office on Saturday, Reuters reported.

"The Americans raised a question: 'What if Ukraine joins NATO? Would Ukraine withdraw from Donbas?" he said.

"That is why I believe NATO is back on the agenda. But you have also heard (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's signals, and this is an extremely difficult conversation," Zelenskyy added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has long opposed Ukraine's membership of NATO, describing it as a red line for Moscow and citing the issue as one of the reasons behind Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Not Ready To Give Up Territory

Zelenskyy reiterated that Kyiv was not prepared to concede any territory to Russia. However, he said he would put the question to a national referendum if Ukraine received a comprehensive package of guarantees and support.

This, he said, would have to include security guarantees, the right to maintain a strong and well-funded Ukrainian army, and funds for the country's reconstruction.

‘This War Must Be Ended First’: Zelenskyy Rejects Russia's Proposal

Echoing remarks made by European leaders at a summit in Dublin on Friday, Zelenskyy dismissed Russia's call for a broad agreement on European security arrangements to be reached before negotiations focus on the terms for ending the war in Ukraine.

"We cannot turn everything upside down and start by talking about changing the security framework in the world or across the continent overall, and only then talk about ending this war. This war must be ended first," he said.

Zelenskyy also rejected Putin's proposal for a local humanitarian ceasefire in Kostiantynivka, a fiercely contested city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. He claimed the proposal reflected Moscow's inability to capture the city by force.

"Putin simply wants us to leave Kostiantynivka so that they can move in and occupy the entire city that way," Zelenskyy said, adding that civilians there had already been given the opportunity to evacuate.

The Ukrainian President said Kyiv had also provided a list of seven or eight other frontline settlements where civilians, including children, remained trapped and could benefit from a humanitarian truce. However, he alleged that Russia preferred to use these areas as military targets. Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians in the war.

Ukraine, Russia Agree On Major Prisoner Exchange

The two days of US-brokered talks between Ukraine and Russia concluded in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday without a major breakthrough. However, the two sides agreed to a prisoner exchange involving more than 1,000 people, Zelenskyy said.

He added that the final numbers for the exchange were still being discussed.

US peace envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had also promised to raise the possibility of an energy ceasefire with Putin during their meeting in Moscow on Thursday. However, Zelenskyy said there had been no update on any progress following the discussions.

"Putin personally does not support a ceasefire," he said.

Europe To Have A Seat At Future Peace Talks

Zelenskyy met Witkoff and Kushner in Ireland on Thursday, following their discussions with Putin in Moscow. He said the US negotiators had informed him that all sides had agreed to give Europe a place at the table in future peace negotiations.

In Abu Dhabi, European representatives held discussions with US and Ukrainian officials but did not participate in negotiations with Russia.

At the summit in Ireland, European Union leaders agreed that Europe's delegation for any Ukraine peace talks would include five major military powers — Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Poland — along with EU officials. Britain is not a member of the European Union.

Europe has now emerged as Ukraine's largest financial and military backer.