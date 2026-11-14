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English NewsElectionBJP, SAD In Seat-Sharing Talks For Punjab Assembly Polls, Alliance May Be Announced This Month: Report

BJP, SAD In Seat-Sharing Talks For Punjab Assembly Polls, Alliance May Be Announced This Month: Report

BJP and SAD are in talks over seat-sharing for the Punjab Assembly polls, with an alliance likely to be announced this month. C.R. Patil may visit Punjab on November 17.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 09:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP-SAD alliance talks for Punjab elections are underway.
  • Alliance announcement likely this month pending seat-sharing finalization.
  • Union Minister C.R. Patil visiting Punjab November 17 for discussions.

Amid speculation over a possible alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, sources said on Saturday that talks between the two parties over seat-sharing are underway.

Sources from both the SAD and BJP said the alliance could be formally announced this month once the seat-sharing arrangement is finalised. In another development, Union Jal Shakti Minister and BJP's Punjab election in-charge C.R. Patil is likely to visit the state on November 17, PTI reported citing sources.

Patil likely to meet BJP leaders in Chandigarh

Sources said Patil is expected to meet Punjab BJP leaders in Chandigarh. His likely visit is being seen as significant amid growing discussions over the BJP and SAD coming together for the Punjab elections.

The sources also said former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi a few days ago.

Amarinder Singh discussed Punjab issues with PM Modi

Sources said Singh is believed to have discussed various issues concerning the state with the Prime Minister, including the drug menace.

The SAD had ended its 24-year-old alliance with the BJP in September 2020 over the now-repealed three farm laws. Senior Punjab BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal said on Saturday that any decision on an alliance would be taken by the party leadership.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the status of the BJP and SAD alliance talks?

Talks between the BJP and SAD are currently underway, specifically focusing on seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

When did the previous alliance between SAD and BJP end?

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ended its 24-year alliance with the BJP in September 2020. This decision was made due to disagreements over the then-new three farm laws.

Who is C.R. Patil and what is the purpose of his visit to Punjab?

C.R. Patil is the Union Jal Shakti Minister and BJP's Punjab election in-charge. He is expected to meet Punjab BJP leaders, and his visit is significant amid alliance discussions.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 14 Nov 2026 09:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
SAD BJP Punjab Election 2027 Punjab Assembly Election 2027 Elections 2027
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