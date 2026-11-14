Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP-SAD alliance talks for Punjab elections are underway.

Alliance announcement likely this month pending seat-sharing finalization.

Union Minister C.R. Patil visiting Punjab November 17 for discussions.

Amid speculation over a possible alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, sources said on Saturday that talks between the two parties over seat-sharing are underway.

Sources from both the SAD and BJP said the alliance could be formally announced this month once the seat-sharing arrangement is finalised. In another development, Union Jal Shakti Minister and BJP's Punjab election in-charge C.R. Patil is likely to visit the state on November 17, PTI reported citing sources.

Patil likely to meet BJP leaders in Chandigarh

Sources said Patil is expected to meet Punjab BJP leaders in Chandigarh. His likely visit is being seen as significant amid growing discussions over the BJP and SAD coming together for the Punjab elections.

The sources also said former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi a few days ago.

Amarinder Singh discussed Punjab issues with PM Modi

Sources said Singh is believed to have discussed various issues concerning the state with the Prime Minister, including the drug menace.

The SAD had ended its 24-year-old alliance with the BJP in September 2020 over the now-repealed three farm laws. Senior Punjab BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal said on Saturday that any decision on an alliance would be taken by the party leadership.