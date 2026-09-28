Murali Sreeshankar Secures Long Jump Silver Medal Despite Injury At Asian Games 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sreeshankar secured silver despite knee injury, heavy rain.

His decisive 8.07m jump clinched second place.

China's Shi Yuhao won gold with 8.17m leap.

Sreeshankar edged Anvarov (8.06m) by one centimeter.

Asian Games 2026: Indian long jump star Murali Sreeshankar produced a gritty display of resilience at the Asian Games 2026, overcoming a painful knee injury sustained during heavy rain to secure a brilliant silver medal. Battling slick conditions and physical discomfort on Monday, the national star dug deep to ensure a spot on the podium.

The competition in Aichi-Nagoya delivered an intensely tight battle for the medals, with just eleven centimetres separating the top three finishes. Sreeshankar recorded his best effort of 8.07 metres with a wind reading of -0.1 m/s during his second attempt, a jump that ultimately proved decisive.

Overcoming Injury And Rain Delays

Adverse weather heavily disrupted the field events as heavy downpours lashed the venue. Sreeshankar suffered his knee setback amidst the slippery conditions, with television cameras capturing the athlete visibly limping between his run-ups.

Despite appearing to struggle heavily with the injury, the Indian competitor refused to back down from the contest. That single-minded focus carried him through the remaining rounds, keeping him ahead of a hard-charging field.

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How The Podium Was Decided

China's Shi Yuhao claimed the gold medal with a season-best leap of 8.17 metres. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan competitor Anvar Anvarov pushed the Indian star to the absolute limit, securing the bronze medal with a jump of 8.06 metres.

Sreeshankar's narrow one-centimetre advantage over Anvarov proved to be the margin that separated silver from bronze, cementing a dramatic runner-up finish for the Indian contingent. The latest podium success adds another prized medal to India's growing athletics tally at the ongoing continental multi-sport competition.

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