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English NewsSportsMurali Sreeshankar Secures Long Jump Silver Medal Despite Injury At Asian Games 2026

Murali Sreeshankar Secures Long Jump Silver Medal Despite Injury At Asian Games 2026

India's Murali Sreeshankar wins silver in the men's long jump at the Asian Games 2026 with an 8.07m jump, fighting through a knee injury and heavy rain.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 06:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sreeshankar secured silver despite knee injury, heavy rain.
  • His decisive 8.07m jump clinched second place.
  • China's Shi Yuhao won gold with 8.17m leap.
  • Sreeshankar edged Anvarov (8.06m) by one centimeter.

Asian Games 2026: Indian long jump star Murali Sreeshankar produced a gritty display of resilience at the Asian Games 2026, overcoming a painful knee injury sustained during heavy rain to secure a brilliant silver medal. Battling slick conditions and physical discomfort on Monday, the national star dug deep to ensure a spot on the podium.

The competition in Aichi-Nagoya delivered an intensely tight battle for the medals, with just eleven centimetres separating the top three finishes. Sreeshankar recorded his best effort of 8.07 metres with a wind reading of -0.1 m/s during his second attempt, a jump that ultimately proved decisive.

Overcoming Injury And Rain Delays

Adverse weather heavily disrupted the field events as heavy downpours lashed the venue. Sreeshankar suffered his knee setback amidst the slippery conditions, with television cameras capturing the athlete visibly limping between his run-ups.

Despite appearing to struggle heavily with the injury, the Indian competitor refused to back down from the contest. That single-minded focus carried him through the remaining rounds, keeping him ahead of a hard-charging field.

ALSO READ | Vithya Ramraj Shatters PT Usha's 42-Year-Old National Record To Win Bronze At Asian Games

How The Podium Was Decided

China's Shi Yuhao claimed the gold medal with a season-best leap of 8.17 metres. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan competitor Anvar Anvarov pushed the Indian star to the absolute limit, securing the bronze medal with a jump of 8.06 metres.

Sreeshankar's narrow one-centimetre advantage over Anvarov proved to be the margin that separated silver from bronze, cementing a dramatic runner-up finish for the Indian contingent. The latest podium success adds another prized medal to India's growing athletics tally at the ongoing continental multi-sport competition.

ALSO READ | India And Pakistan Could Share Gold At Asian Games Under This Bizarre Rule

Frequently Asked Questions

What medal did Murali Sreeshankar win at the Asian Games 2026?

Murali Sreeshankar secured a silver medal in the long jump event at the Asian Games 2026. He overcame a painful knee injury and heavy rain to achieve this.

What was Murali Sreeshankar's best long jump distance?

Murali Sreeshankar recorded his best effort of 8.07 metres. This decisive jump occurred during his second attempt, securing him the silver medal.

What challenges did Murali Sreeshankar face during the competition?

Sreeshankar battled a painful knee injury, sustained amidst heavy rain and slick conditions. Despite visible discomfort, he displayed resilience to win his medal.

Who else won medals in the long jump competition?

China's Shi Yuhao claimed the gold medal with a leap of 8.17 metres. Uzbekistan's Anvar Anvarov secured the bronze medal with a jump of 8.06 metres.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Sep 2026 06:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Athletics Sports News Long Jump Murali Sreeshankar SILVER MEDAL Asian Games 2026
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