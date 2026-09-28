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English NewsSportsCricketIndia And Pakistan Could Share Gold At Asian Games Under This Bizarre Rule

India And Pakistan Could Share Gold At Asian Games Under This Bizarre Rule

India and Pakistan could both win joint gold medals in the Asian Games 2026 cricket final in Aichi-Nagoya. Check one condition under which it's possible.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rainouts advanced India and Pakistan to semi-finals easily.
  • Rivals could meet for Asian Games gold medal contest.
  • Revised rules permit shared gold if final abandoned.

Cricket fans could witness an unprecedented moment at the Asian Games 2026 if weather disruptions strike the ultimate stage. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are on a potential collision course for the gold medal match in Aichi-Nagoya, but tournament regulations open up a startling possibility. Both nations could walk away sharing the top podium spot instead of splitting gold and silver.

The path to this scenario began when relentless rain completely washed out the quarter-final fixtures on September 28. India saw their match against Afghanistan abandoned due to unplayable ground conditions, while Pakistan experienced the exact same fate against Hong Kong. Having entered the competition directly at the quarter-final stage alongside byes, both heavyweights advanced to the semi-finals without bowling a single ball by virtue of higher seedings and rankings.

The Bracket Setup And Semi-Final Hurdles

Organisers intentionally placed India and Pakistan on opposite sides of the knockout draw to prevent an early clash. On October 1, India will battle the winner of the Sri Lanka versus Nepal quarter-final, while Pakistan takes on either Bangladesh or Malaysia.

If both powerhouses overcome their respective semi-final hurdles, the stage will officially be set for a high-stakes India versus Pakistan showdown in the gold medal match on October 3.

Why Both Teams Could Claim Gold

A fascinating rule change transforms how the tournament handles a weather-abandoned title clash. During the previous edition in Hangzhou 2023, the final between India and Afghanistan was washed out, handing India the gold solely based on a higher global seeding.

Regulations for the 2026 campaign feature a crucial shift. If heavy downpours prevent the final from reaching a result within the allotted playing window, officials will not rely on seedings to break the tie. Instead, both teams will officially share the gold medals, awarding joint top honours to the two rival nations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What unique scenario could unfold at the Asian Games 2026 cricket final?

If weather disruptions abandon the gold medal match between India and Pakistan, both teams could end up sharing the top podium spot, rather than one winning outright.

How do the 2026 Asian Games rules handle a washed-out cricket final?

Unlike previous editions, if heavy downpours prevent the final from reaching a result, officials will not rely on seedings. Instead, both teams will officially share the gold medals.

How did India and Pakistan advance to the semi-finals without playing their quarter-final matches?

Both nations' quarter-final fixtures were completely washed out by rain on September 28. They advanced to the semi-finals due to their higher seedings and rankings.

How was a weather-abandoned final decided in the previous Asian Games edition?

In Hangzhou 2023, the final between India and Afghanistan was washed out. India was awarded the gold medal solely based on their higher global seeding.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Sep 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Medal Sports News Cricket Asian Games 2026 India VS Pakistan Rain Rule
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