Vithya Ramraj Shatters PT Usha's 42-Year-Old National Record To Win Bronze At Asian Games

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vithya Ramraj shattered 42-year-old national hurdles record; won bronze.

Her 54.75s time surpassed PT Usha's enduring 55.42s benchmark.

Secured second consecutive bronze, extending India's event podium streak.

Indian athletics celebrated a historic milestone at the Asian Games 2026, as hurdler Vithya Ramraj shattered PT Usha's legendary 42-year-old national record. Competing in the women’s 400m hurdles final, the 28-year-old from Coimbatore clocked a brilliant 54.75 seconds to secure the bronze medal and finally eclipse one of the most enduring milestones in the country's sporting history.

Usha's iconic benchmark of 55.42 seconds had stood untouched for decades, a target that Vithya had aggressively chased for years. The emotional weight of the achievement was instantly visible on the live broadcast, as the athlete broke into an impromptu dance routine on the track upon realizing she had rewritten the history books.

Overcoming Past Heartbreak And Continuing A Legacy

The triumph carried extra sweet redemption for Vithya, who previously came agonizingly close to the record during the previous edition of the continental games by matching the exact 55.42-second mark in the heats, missing the historic feat by a mere 0.01 seconds.

This performance also marks Vithya's second consecutive bronze medal in the event at the multi-sport extravaganza, having finished third in the prior edition as well. The achievement extends India's strong tradition in the discipline, securing the nation's third successive podium finish following Anu Raghavan's bronze in the 2018 Jakarta games.

A Lightning-Fast Race And More Indian Action

The final unfolded as one of the speediest races in the history of the competition. UAE representative Mariam Kareem clinched gold with a blistering Games record of 54.31 seconds, while Kazakhstan's Adelina Zems claimed silver with a personal best of 54.58 seconds.

Fellow Indian finalist Anu Raghavan also put up a strong fight, finishing fifth with a personal best timing of 55.88 seconds in a contest where four out of eight finalists set new personal records.

The latest podium finish brings India's total athletics tally to 14 medals, consisting of six silvers and eight bronzes. Vithya has already added a silver medal to her collection earlier in the campaign from the mixed 4x400m relay, and she will return to action for the women’s 4x400m relay later in the tournament. Meanwhile, compatriot Santhosh T endured a tough outing in the men’s 400m hurdles final, finishing seventh with a timing of 49.95 seconds.