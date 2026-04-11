Max Verstappen To McLaren? Speculation Around Future Grows

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Red Bull faces significant internal breakdown and key personnel departures.

Long-time engineer and top designer join McLaren, fueling speculation.

McLaren emerges as strong contender for Verstappen's potential move.

Max Verstappen Future: The turbulence within Red Bull’s Formula 1 setup appears to be reaching a decisive phase, with multiple developments pointing towards a potential shift involving star driver Max Verstappen. According to a report by AutoRacing1, insiders across the paddock suggest that the team’s internal structure is undergoing a significant breakdown, with key personnel moves fuelling speculation about the reigning champion’s future. A series of high-profile departures has left Red Bull grappling with what many believe is a serious internal void. Among the most notable exits is that of Gianpiero Lambiase, Verstappen’s long-time race engineer, who is reportedly set to join McLaren in 2028.

Verstappen To Leave Red Bull Too?

Within team circles, this move is being interpreted as a major signal, potentially paving the way for Verstappen to consider his own future elsewhere.

The situation is compounded by the earlier departure of Rob Marshall, widely regarded as one of the top design minds in Formula 1. Now working with McLaren, Marshall is seen as a key figure behind the team’s current technical strength, particularly in developing what many view as the most competitive chassis on the grid.

Red Bull’s on-track performance has also come under scrutiny. The team’s recent design direction has failed to deliver expected results, with back-to-back seasons showing a noticeable dip in competitiveness. Chief designer Pierre Wache has found himself under increasing pressure, as criticism grows over the car’s lack of progress.

Senior performance engineer Will Courtney’s exit has only added to the sense of instability. Against this backdrop, Verstappen is believed to be deeply dissatisfied with the current situation. According to sources close to the driver, he has expressed concerns internally, stating that “the direction is completely lost.”

McLaren Emerges As Strong Contender

As uncertainty builds, McLaren has positioned itself as a leading candidate in the race to secure Verstappen’s services. The team’s growing list of former Red Bull personnel, combined with its current upward trajectory, has strengthened its appeal.

Beyond the technical aspect, Verstappen’s rapport with Lando Norris is also seen as a potential factor. With familiarity already established and a competitive package in place, McLaren is viewed by many insiders as a natural fit should Verstappen decide to make a move.

With Red Bull’s once-dominant structure now facing significant challenges, and McLaren continuing to build momentum, the possibility of a major shift in the driver market appears increasingly realistic.