Kapil Dev Refuses To Judge Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; Defers To Harsha, Ravi And Gavaskar For Views

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scores 404 IPL runs.

His fearless batting sparks debate for national call-up.

Kapil Dev defers selection judgment to daily analysts.

Sooryavanshi impressed with U-19 World Cup final performance.

Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is dominating the cricketing narrative this season. The fifteen-year-old opening batter has accumulated 404 runs across ten matches during the ongoing Indian Premier League campaign.

His prolific form has sparked intense debate regarding a potential national call-up. Pundits are questioning if the youngster should join the India squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland.

The left-hander has already secured one century and two half-centuries this year. His 36-ball hundred against Sunrisers Hyderabad stands as the second-fastest century by an Indian in the history of the tournament.

Sooryavanshi's fearless approach against elite bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood has earned high praise. Sunrisers captain Pat Cummins recently described the young batter as his "new favourite player."

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Kapil Dev Remains Cautious on Selection Talk

The legendary 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev was recently asked to comment on the youngster's meteoric rise. However, the iconic all-rounder chose to remain reserved regarding the teenager's future.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the legend explained that he prefers to watch the game as a casual viewer. He suggested that full-time commentators are better positioned to provide technical assessments.

"I don't know because I haven't seen that. I am like you people. Whatever you put on TV, I see, and I try to make sense out of that," Kapil Dev stated.

The former captain emphasised the importance of informed judgment. He noted that he watches cricket at home on television and believes giving a definitive verdict on specific players would be incorrect.

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Gavaskar and Shastri Best Suited for Analysis

Kapil Dev directed further enquiries toward those who monitor the sport daily. He identified former colleagues and established broadcasters as the individuals with the most authority on such evolving talent.

"People who talk and see everybody, they are better. Like Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, or Harsha Bhogle, they can make more sense than I can," the legendary cricketer added.

His comments reflect a desire to avoid putting undue pressure on the young star. The legendary all-rounder appears content to let the selection committee and full-time analysts handle the scrutiny.

Sooryavanshi previously established his credentials during the Under-19 World Cup final against England. His remarkable 175 runs from 80 balls in that fixture cemented his reputation as a generational talent.

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