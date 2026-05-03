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HomeSportsIPLKapil Dev Refuses To Judge Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; Defers To Harsha, Ravi And Gavaskar For Views

Kapil Dev Refuses To Judge Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; Defers To Harsha, Ravi And Gavaskar For Views

India legend Kapil Dev refused to comment on 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s IPL 2026 form and his potential debut for India. Read full quotes on potential national team call-up.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 03 May 2026 06:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scores 404 IPL runs.
  • His fearless batting sparks debate for national call-up.
  • Kapil Dev defers selection judgment to daily analysts.
  • Sooryavanshi impressed with U-19 World Cup final performance.

Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is dominating the cricketing narrative this season. The fifteen-year-old opening batter has accumulated 404 runs across ten matches during the ongoing Indian Premier League campaign.

His prolific form has sparked intense debate regarding a potential national call-up. Pundits are questioning if the youngster should join the India squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland.

The left-hander has already secured one century and two half-centuries this year. His 36-ball hundred against Sunrisers Hyderabad stands as the second-fastest century by an Indian in the history of the tournament.

Sooryavanshi's fearless approach against elite bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood has earned high praise. Sunrisers captain Pat Cummins recently described the young batter as his "new favourite player."

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals Sold: Adar Poonawalla, Mittals Take Over RR In Rs 15,600 Cr Deal

Kapil Dev Remains Cautious on Selection Talk

The legendary 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev was recently asked to comment on the youngster's meteoric rise. However, the iconic all-rounder chose to remain reserved regarding the teenager's future.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the legend explained that he prefers to watch the game as a casual viewer. He suggested that full-time commentators are better positioned to provide technical assessments.

"I don't know because I haven't seen that. I am like you people. Whatever you put on TV, I see, and I try to make sense out of that," Kapil Dev stated.

The former captain emphasised the importance of informed judgment. He noted that he watches cricket at home on television and believes giving a definitive verdict on specific players would be incorrect.

Also Read: Watch: Is This IPL 2026’s Best Catch? Powell Shatters His Shades To Dismiss Klaasen

Gavaskar and Shastri Best Suited for Analysis

Kapil Dev directed further enquiries toward those who monitor the sport daily. He identified former colleagues and established broadcasters as the individuals with the most authority on such evolving talent.

"People who talk and see everybody, they are better. Like Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, or Harsha Bhogle, they can make more sense than I can," the legendary cricketer added.

His comments reflect a desire to avoid putting undue pressure on the young star. The legendary all-rounder appears content to let the selection committee and full-time analysts handle the scrutiny.

Sooryavanshi previously established his credentials during the Under-19 World Cup final against England. His remarkable 175 runs from 80 balls in that fixture cemented his reputation as a generational talent.

Also Read: Vinesh Phogat Identifies As Complainant In Alleged Sexual Harassment Case Against Brij Bhushan

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and what has he achieved this season?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 15-year-old opening batter for Rajasthan Royals. He has scored 404 runs in ten matches this IPL season, including a century and two half-centuries.

What is significant about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's century?

His 36-ball century against Sunrisers Hyderabad is the second-fastest century by an Indian in IPL history. It highlights his aggressive batting style.

What is Kapil Dev's stance on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's potential national call-up?

Kapil Dev prefers to watch cricket as a casual viewer and believes full-time commentators are better suited for technical assessments. He remains cautious about making definitive judgments on young players.

Who does Kapil Dev suggest is better equipped to analyze emerging talent?

Kapil Dev suggests that individuals who monitor the sport daily, like Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, and Harsha Bhogle, are better equipped to analyze and comment on emerging talent like Sooryavanshi.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 May 2026 06:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Dev BCCI IPL 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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