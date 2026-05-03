9 Dead After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Building In Delhi's Vivek Vihar

At least nine people were killed in a massive fire that broke out in a residential building in Delhi's Vivek Vihar. Around 10 to 15 people were rescued from the building during firefighting and evacuation efforts, police said.

Two individuals who sustained minor injuries were shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for treatment, the Delhi Police said in a statement.

According to preliminary findings, the fire affected flats located on the second, third and fourth floors of the building, leading to casualties and prompting a large-scale rescue operation.

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out in a 4-storey building in Vivek Vihar, Shahdara. So far, 3-4 bodies have been found. Several fire tenders are on the spot. pic.twitter.com/5ZslBbmLmp — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2026

A total of 12 fire tenders were deployed at the scene to bring the situation under control. Personnel from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), traffic police, and local police also assisted in the rescue and relief operations.



Earlier today, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Shahdara District, Rajendra Prasad Meena, said that the call about a fire was received early morning at 4 AM today. "Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. 3-4 bodies have been recovered from here. We're still searching", he said.