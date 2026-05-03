9 Dead After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Building In Delhi's Vivek Vihar

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HomeCities9 Dead, Several Rescued After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Delhi's Vivek Vihar

9 Dead, Several Rescued After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Delhi's Vivek Vihar

At least nine people were killed in a massive fire at a building in Delhi's Vivek Vihar early Sunday morning. Search is underway and fire tenders are present on the spot.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 03 May 2026 08:47 AM (IST)

At least nine people were killed in a massive fire that broke out in a residential building in Delhi's Vivek Vihar. Around 10 to 15 people were rescued from the building during firefighting and evacuation efforts, police said.

Two individuals who sustained minor injuries were shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for treatment, the Delhi Police said in a statement.

According to preliminary findings, the fire affected flats located on the second, third and fourth floors of the building, leading to casualties and prompting a large-scale rescue operation.

A total of 12 fire tenders were deployed at the scene to bring the situation under control. Personnel from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), traffic police, and local police also assisted in the rescue and relief operations.

Earlier today, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Shahdara District, Rajendra Prasad Meena, said that the call about a fire was received early morning at 4 AM today. "Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. 3-4 bodies have been recovered from here. We're still searching", he said.

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 May 2026 08:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Fire DELHI DELHI NEWS Vivek Vihar
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