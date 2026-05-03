Rovman Powell took a spectacular one-handed diving catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen. This acrobatic effort shifted the momentum of the match.
Watch: Is This IPL 2026’s Best Catch? Powell Shatters His Shades To Dismiss Klaasen
SRH vs KKR Live: Rovman Powell stunned the crowd with a magnificent one-handed catch to remove Heinrich Klaasen during the KKR vs SRH clash. Watch the video
- Rovman Powell's diving catch shifts KKR momentum.
- Powell dismisses dangerous Heinrich Klaasen in 11th over.
- Spectacular one-handed grab confirmed by third umpire.
SRH vs KKR Live: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured a vital breakthrough during the middle overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) thanks to a moment of individual brilliance from Rovman Powell. The acrobatic catch shifted the momentum of the contest.
The Breakthrough Delivery
The dismissal occurred on the fourth delivery of the 11th over. SRH were cruising at 117/2 and maintained a scoring rate of nearly 11 runs per over before the intervention.
Cameron Green delivered a slower, short-of-length ball aimed outside the off stump. Heinrich Klaasen, who had reached 11 runs from eight deliveries, attempted a powerful pull shot towards the leg side.
Watch Video
It takes a stunner to send #HeinrichKlaasen packing! 🤯🔥#RovmanPowell covers massive ground and pulls off a one-handed diving catch to dismiss the danger man! 🫡#TATAIPL Revenge Week 2026 ➡️ #SRHvKKR | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/YyLg9wqh6o pic.twitter.com/Dgp31wvLY8— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 3, 2026
Powell’s Aerial Heroics
Klaasen failed to make clean contact, sending the ball towards deep mid-wicket. Rovman Powell reacted instantly, sprinting to his right before launching himself into the air to intercept the travelling ball.
Powell completed a spectacular one-handed catch while airborne. Although he landed heavily and tumbled across the turf, he maintained a firm grip on the ball to ensure the catch was completed cleanly.
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Third Umpire Confirmation
The on-field umpires referred the decision to the third umpire to verify the legality of the catch. Officials specifically checked the landing and Powell’s control of the ball during the fall.
Television replays confirmed that Powell's fingers were positioned underneath the ball throughout the process. The third umpire upheld the dismissal, providing KKR with the crucial wicket of the dangerous South African.
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Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who took the crucial catch for KKR against SRH?
When did the breakthrough wicket occur?
The dismissal happened on the fourth delivery of the 11th over. SRH were at 117/2 and scoring quickly before the catch.
Who was dismissed by Rovman Powell's catch?
Heinrich Klaasen was the batsman dismissed. He attempted a pull shot that went towards deep mid-wicket.
How was the catch confirmed?
The on-field umpires referred it to the third umpire. Television replays confirmed Powell maintained control of the ball throughout the catch and fall.