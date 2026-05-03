Delhi Fire Accident: PM Modi Expresses Grief, Announces Ex Gratia Relief

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi fire kills nine, injures several in Shahdara.

Fire likely started by AC explosion, investigation ongoing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire incident in Delhi’s Shahdara, which claimed nine lives. He also announced ex gratia assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

“The loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Delhi’s Shahdara district is extremely distressing. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF will be given to the families of the deceased, while the injured will receive Rs 50,000,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

The loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Delhi’s Shahdara district is extremely distressing. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 3, 2026

9 Died In Delhi Fire

The tragedy unfolded in the early hours of Sunday, when a massive fire broke out in a residential building in Shahdara. At least nine people lost their lives, while several others were injured. Preliminary reports suggest a possible air conditioner (AC) explosion may have triggered the blaze, though officials have said the exact cause will be confirmed after a detailed investigation.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, a distress call was received at around 3:27 am, following which multiple fire tenders and over 80 personnel were rushed to the site. By the time teams arrived, the fire had already spread across flats on the second, third and fourth floors, complicating rescue operations.

What Expert Noted?

Residents reported hearing a loud explosion around 3:13 am, after which flames rapidly engulfed parts of the building. Experts note that such incidents can result from electrical faults, overheating, or poor maintenance of appliances like air conditioners.

Fire officials said the blaze intensified quickly, likely fuelled by combustible materials and the close structure of the building. Thick smoke filled the premises within minutes, making evacuation difficult.

Rescue teams managed to evacuate around 10 to 15 people from the building. Several victims were taken to hospitals, but nine could not be saved. Two people with minor injuries were admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

Personnel from multiple agencies, including the police, disaster response teams and traffic officials, assisted in the operation. The fire was brought under control after several hours.

Authorities have launched a probe into the incident. While the suspected AC blast is one of the key angles being examined, officials are also looking into other possible causes, including electrical faults and safety lapses, to determine what led to the deadly fire.