Delhi Fire Accident: PM Modi Expresses Grief, Announces Ex Gratia Relief

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HomeNewsIndiaDelhi Fire Accident: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia for Kin of Deceased

Delhi Fire Accident: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia for Kin of Deceased

PM Narendra Modi condoled the Shahdara fire tragedy that killed nine and announced Rs 2 lakh aid for victims’ families. The blaze, possibly triggered by an AC blast, broke out early Sunday.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 03 May 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi fire kills nine, injures several in Shahdara.
  • Fire likely started by AC explosion, investigation ongoing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire incident in Delhi’s Shahdara, which claimed nine lives. He also announced ex gratia assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

“The loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Delhi’s Shahdara district is extremely distressing. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF will be given to the families of the deceased, while the injured will receive Rs 50,000,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

9 Died In Delhi Fire

The tragedy unfolded in the early hours of Sunday, when a massive fire broke out in a residential building in Shahdara. At least nine people lost their lives, while several others were injured. Preliminary reports suggest a possible air conditioner (AC) explosion may have triggered the blaze, though officials have said the exact cause will be confirmed after a detailed investigation.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, a distress call was received at around 3:27 am, following which multiple fire tenders and over 80 personnel were rushed to the site. By the time teams arrived, the fire had already spread across flats on the second, third and fourth floors, complicating rescue operations.

What Expert Noted?

Residents reported hearing a loud explosion around 3:13 am, after which flames rapidly engulfed parts of the building. Experts note that such incidents can result from electrical faults, overheating, or poor maintenance of appliances like air conditioners.

Fire officials said the blaze intensified quickly, likely fuelled by combustible materials and the close structure of the building. Thick smoke filled the premises within minutes, making evacuation difficult.

Rescue teams managed to evacuate around 10 to 15 people from the building. Several victims were taken to hospitals, but nine could not be saved. Two people with minor injuries were admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

Personnel from multiple agencies, including the police, disaster response teams and traffic officials, assisted in the operation. The fire was brought under control after several hours.

Authorities have launched a probe into the incident. While the suspected AC blast is one of the key angles being examined, officials are also looking into other possible causes, including electrical faults and safety lapses, to determine what led to the deadly fire.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died in the Delhi fire incident?

Nine people lost their lives in the fire that broke out in Shahdara, Delhi.

What assistance has been announced for the victims of the Delhi fire?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured from the PMNRF.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 03 May 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Injured Killed Delhi Fire Accident PM Modi Ex Gratia Vivek Vihar Fire Shadra Fire Accident 9killed
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