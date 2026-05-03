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HomeSportsIPLGT vs PBKS Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11

GT vs PBKS Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11

GT vs PBKS Toss Result, Playing 11: Gujarat Titans won the toss and chose to field against the Punjab Kings. Check the official playing 11 for both teams in Match 46 of IPL 2026.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 03 May 2026 07:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gujarat Titans won the toss, chose to bowl first.
  • GT seeks advantage with dew, PBKS bats first.
  • GT's spin bowlers strengthened for Ahmedabad pitch.
  • Match features strong PBKS top order vs GT attack.

GT vs PBKS Toss Result, Playing 11: The Gujarat Titans (GT) have won the toss and elected to bowl first in their crucial Match 46 encounter against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill decided to field first, citing the potential for dew later in the evening. While both teams prefer chasing, history at this venue on pitch number 5 suggests that defending a total can be successful, with the average degree of turn reaching two degrees for the spinners.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Shock: Rajasthan Royals Sold To Mittal, Adar Poonawalla Mid-Season In RS 15,600 Cr

GT vs PBKS: Official Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar

Punjab Kings Playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Musheer Khan, Mitchell Owen

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra

Also Read: Kapil Dev Refuses To Judge Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; Defers To Harsha, Ravi And Gavaskar For Views

Strategic Match-up in Ahmedabad

The GT vs PBKS predicted lineups have been finalised with some interesting changes. The Titans have brought in Manav Suthar and Nishant Sindhu to bolster their spin department, likely influenced by the dry surface and the two degrees of turn expected tonight.

The GT vs PBKS predicted battle will largely be fought between Punjab's dominant top four, who have all crossed 270 runs this season, and Gujarat’s disciplined bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj. Coach Ricky Ponting mentioned that the Kings have worked specifically on their lengths for this venue, hoping to correct execution errors that cost them in their previous game.

Also Read: Watch: Is This IPL 2026’s Best Catch? Powell Shatters His Shades To Dismiss Klaasen

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the toss for the GT vs PBKS match?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) won the toss. Captain Shubman Gill elected to bowl first.

What was the playing 11 for Gujarat Titans?

Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar.

What was the playing 11 for Punjab Kings?

Punjab Kings Playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Why did Gujarat Titans choose to bowl first?

Captain Shubman Gill decided to bowl first, citing the potential for dew later in the evening. This is despite historical data suggesting defending a total can be successful at this venue.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 May 2026 07:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
GT Vs PBKS Live IPL 2026 Gt Vs Pbks Playing 11 GT Vs PBKS Gt Vs PBKS Toss Result
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