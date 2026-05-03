The Gujarat Titans (GT) won the toss. Captain Shubman Gill elected to bowl first.
GT vs PBKS Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11
GT vs PBKS Toss Result, Playing 11: Gujarat Titans won the toss and chose to field against the Punjab Kings. Check the official playing 11 for both teams in Match 46 of IPL 2026.
- Gujarat Titans won the toss, chose to bowl first.
- GT seeks advantage with dew, PBKS bats first.
- GT's spin bowlers strengthened for Ahmedabad pitch.
- Match features strong PBKS top order vs GT attack.
GT vs PBKS Toss Result, Playing 11: The Gujarat Titans (GT) have won the toss and elected to bowl first in their crucial Match 46 encounter against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill decided to field first, citing the potential for dew later in the evening. While both teams prefer chasing, history at this venue on pitch number 5 suggests that defending a total can be successful, with the average degree of turn reaching two degrees for the spinners.
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GT vs PBKS: Official Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar
Punjab Kings Playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Musheer Khan, Mitchell Owen
Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra
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Strategic Match-up in Ahmedabad
The GT vs PBKS predicted lineups have been finalised with some interesting changes. The Titans have brought in Manav Suthar and Nishant Sindhu to bolster their spin department, likely influenced by the dry surface and the two degrees of turn expected tonight.
The GT vs PBKS predicted battle will largely be fought between Punjab's dominant top four, who have all crossed 270 runs this season, and Gujarat’s disciplined bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj. Coach Ricky Ponting mentioned that the Kings have worked specifically on their lengths for this venue, hoping to correct execution errors that cost them in their previous game.
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Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who won the toss for the GT vs PBKS match?
What was the playing 11 for Gujarat Titans?
Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar.
What was the playing 11 for Punjab Kings?
Punjab Kings Playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Why did Gujarat Titans choose to bowl first?
Captain Shubman Gill decided to bowl first, citing the potential for dew later in the evening. This is despite historical data suggesting defending a total can be successful at this venue.