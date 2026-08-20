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English NewsSportsMax Verstappen Ends F1 Exit Speculation, Commits Future To Red Bull Until 2028

Max Verstappen Ends F1 Exit Speculation, Commits Future To Red Bull Until 2028

Max Verstappen has ended speculation over his F1 future by committing to Red Bull, backing the team to recover from its recent struggles under new regulations.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Max Verstappen reaffirms commitment to Red Bull despite team struggles.
  • He won four titles, last in 2024, losing 2025.
  • Red Bull's recent decline fueled speculation about his future.

Max Verstappen F1 Contract: Max Verstappen has put an end to growing speculation about his Formula 1 future, reaffirming his commitment to Red Bull despite the team's recent struggles under the sport's latest regulations. The Dutch driver joined Red Bull in 2016 after being promoted from sister outfit Toro Rosso, now known as Racing Bulls. Since then, Verstappen has developed into one of the dominant figures of the modern F1 era, collecting 71 race victories and four Drivers' World Championships.

Verstappen Chooses Red Bull Despite Recent Struggles

Max Verstappen's most recent championship came in 2024, but Red Bull's grip on the title weakened last season as McLaren captured both championships.

The 28-year-old came remarkably close to securing a fifth consecutive Drivers' crown.

Read More: FIFA World Cup-Style Tech Coming To India vs Afghanistan T20Is, Broadcast Set For Major Upgrade

A late-season resurgence brought Verstappen back into contention, but Lando Norris eventually edged him out by just two points.

The result highlighted both Verstappen's ability to fight back and the growing competitiveness of the McLaren package.

Red Bull's difficulties have continued into the new regulatory era, with the team finding itself further behind the front-runners than in previous seasons.

That decline had fuelled speculation that Verstappen could explore alternatives despite his contract running through 2028.

His decision comes at a time when Red Bull have slipped down the competitive order, prompting questions of late over whether Verstappen could consider a move elsewhere.

Red Bull Back Verstappen Partnership Under Laurent Mekies

The latest announcement removes much of the uncertainty surrounding Verstappen's immediate future.

Rather than pursuing an exit, the four-time champion has chosen to remain with the Milton Keynes-based team as it attempts to rebuild its competitiveness.

The timing is particularly notable with Verstappen's home race in the Netherlands approaching. His decision also represents a vote of confidence in Red Bull's new leadership under Laurent Mekies.

The team will now hope that the partnership can once again produce a car capable of challenging consistently for race victories and championships.

For Red Bull, keeping Verstappen provides continuity during a crucial period of change. For Verstappen, the commitment signals his belief that the team can recover from its current difficulties and return to the front of the F1 grid.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the duration of Max Verstappen's contract with Red Bull Racing?

Max Verstappen has signed a contract extension with Red Bull Racing until the end of 2030. This reaffirms his commitment to the team despite their recent struggles.

How many Formula 1 Drivers' World Championships has Max Verstappen won?

Max Verstappen has collected four Drivers' World Championships. His most recent championship was secured in 2024.

Why was there speculation about Max Verstappen leaving Red Bull?

Speculation arose due to Red Bull's recent struggles and their decline in competitiveness. McLaren captured both championships last season, and Red Bull faced difficulties in the new regulatory era.

When did Max Verstappen join Red Bull Racing?

Max Verstappen joined Red Bull in 2016. He was promoted from their sister outfit, Toro Rosso, which is now known as Racing Bulls.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
F1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
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