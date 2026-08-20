Robin Uthappa's Team India Squad For ODI World Cup 2027

Former India batter Robin Uthappa has picked his 15-member squad for the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, with the tournament set to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. His selection features several unexpected choices, including veteran Rohit Sharma and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Uthappa has placed Rohit and Shubman Gill as his preferred openers, with Virat Kohli at No. 3 and Shreyas Iyer at No. 4. Sooryavanshi has been named as the backup opener, replacing the more familiar choice of Ishan Kishan, who has been left out despite being in good form and recently scoring an ODI century.

KL Rahul has been picked as the first-choice wicketkeeper, while Sanju Samson has been included as his backup. Samson's inclusion is another surprise, given that he is not currently a regular part of India's ODI plans.

Robin Uthappa's team for ODI World Cup 2027: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

The squad also features three all-rounders in Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja, with Kuldeep Yadav the lone specialist spinner.

Uthappa has selected four fast bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The inclusion of Bhuvneshwar is particularly unexpected, as he has not played an international match since 2022. Siraj has also been away from ODI cricket for a significant period.

India's Complete ODI World Cup Record (1975-2023)

Across 13 editions of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup, India has established one of the most dominant records in tournament history. Two-time champions (1983 and 2011) and two-time runners-up (2003 and 2023), India boasts a 65.62% win percentage in the marquee tournament.

All-Time World Cup Match Statistics

Total Matches Played: 96

Victories: 63

Defeats: 30

Ties: 1

No Results: 2

Overall Win Rate: 65.63%

Tournament Milestones

Titles Won: 1983 (vs West Indies) and 2011 (vs Sri Lanka).

Runners-Up Finish: 2003 and 2023 (both vs Australia).

Best Single-Tournament Run: 10 consecutive wins during the 2023 home World Cup.