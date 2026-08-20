IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketRobin Uthappa's Team India Squad For ODI World Cup 2027

Robin Uthappa's Team India Squad For ODI World Cup 2027

KL Rahul has been picked as the first-choice wicketkeeper, while Sanju Samson has been included as his backup. Samson's inclusion is another surprise.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 12:45 PM (IST)

Former India batter Robin Uthappa has picked his 15-member squad for the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, with the tournament set to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. His selection features several unexpected choices, including veteran Rohit Sharma and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Uthappa has placed Rohit and Shubman Gill as his preferred openers, with Virat Kohli at No. 3 and Shreyas Iyer at No. 4. Sooryavanshi has been named as the backup opener, replacing the more familiar choice of Ishan Kishan, who has been left out despite being in good form and recently scoring an ODI century.

KL Rahul has been picked as the first-choice wicketkeeper, while Sanju Samson has been included as his backup. Samson's inclusion is another surprise, given that he is not currently a regular part of India's ODI plans.

Robin Uthappa's team for ODI World Cup 2027: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

The squad also features three all-rounders in Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja, with Kuldeep Yadav the lone specialist spinner.

Uthappa has selected four fast bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The inclusion of Bhuvneshwar is particularly unexpected, as he has not played an international match since 2022. Siraj has also been away from ODI cricket for a significant period.

India's Complete ODI World Cup Record (1975-2023)

Across 13 editions of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup, India has established one of the most dominant records in tournament history. Two-time champions (1983 and 2011) and two-time runners-up (2003 and 2023), India boasts a 65.62% win percentage in the marquee tournament.

All-Time World Cup Match Statistics

Total Matches Played: 96
Victories: 63
Defeats: 30
Ties: 1
No Results: 2
Overall Win Rate: 65.63%

Tournament Milestones

Titles Won: 1983 (vs West Indies) and 2011 (vs Sri Lanka).

Runners-Up Finish: 2003 and 2023 (both vs Australia).

Best Single-Tournament Run: 10 consecutive wins during the 2023 home World Cup.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 20 Aug 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Robin Uthappa ODI World Cup 2027 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Robin Uthappa's Team India Squad For ODI World Cup 2027
Robin Uthappa's Team India Squad For ODI World Cup 2027
Cricket
MP Pappu Yadav’s Son Sarthak Ranjan Smashes Six Sixes, Unleashes Carnage In DPL Again!
MP Pappu Yadav’s Son Sarthak Ranjan Smashes Six Sixes, Unleashes Carnage In DPL Again!
Cricket
Team India's Remaining Cricket Schedule For 2026: Check Full List
Team India's Remaining Cricket Schedule For 2026: Check Full List
Cricket
ICC Test Rankings Update: New No.1 Batsman Crowned, No Indian In Top 5
ICC Test Rankings Update: New No.1 Batsman Crowned, No Indian In Top 5
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Yogi Government Orders District-Wise Probe Into School Complaints Amid Student Protests
ZAMBOYE BREAKING: Over 100 Killed in Central African Republic Gold Mine Collapse, Rescue Operation Underway
CONGRESS BREAKING: BJP Slams Congress Over Two-Stanza Vande Mataram Decision
KANGANA RANAUT BREAKING: Chirag Paswan Calls ‘Gutter Generation’ Remark Wrong, Fresh Row With Baba Ramdev
Breaking: Kangana Ranaut Fires Back at Baba Ramdev, Character Remark Escalates Gen Z Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget