The series will feature a broadcast experience inspired by FIFA World Cup 2026 standards, incorporating advanced visual and tracking technologies. ITW Universe holds the production rights for this innovative coverage.
FIFA World Cup-Style Tech Coming To India vs Afghanistan T20Is, Broadcast Set For Major Upgrade
India’s upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan in New Delhi will reportedly feature FIFA World Cup-style broadcast technology.
- India-Afghanistan T20Is adopt FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast technology.
- AI cameras, advanced Spidercam provide immersive viewing perspectives.
- Spatio system adds augmented reality, real-time player tracking.
India vs Afghanistan T20Is: India’s upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan is set to offer viewers a broadcast experience unlike a conventional cricket series, with production tech said to be inspired by the standards used at the FIFA World Cup 2026. ITW Universe, which holds the production rights for the series, is reportedly bringing several advanced visual and tracking technologies to the coverage. The series will also be directed by Jamie Oakford, who has worked at every FIFA World Cup since 2002.
AI Cameras, Spidercam And 3D-Style Viewing Set
According to Cricbuzz, the broadcast will incorporate several technologies designed to provide viewers with more immersive perspectives of the action.
AI-stabilised point-of-view cameras are among the innovations planned, while volumetric free-viewpoint technology could offer new angles and perspectives during key moments.
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Advanced Spidercam systems, ultra-motion cameras and cine-style storytelling will also form part of the production package.
The aim is not simply to show the match from more angles, but to provide a richer understanding of crucial moments, player movements and tactical decisions.
With Oakford overseeing the production, the series will have a director with extensive experience of delivering large-scale sporting broadcasts at the world's biggest football tournament.
Spatio System To Add Augmented Reality To Broadcast
Another major addition will come through Quidditch Innovation Labs' Spatio system.
The technology combines a stabilised drone feed with broadcast-quality augmented reality and real-time optical tracking of players.
This could allow broadcasters to create graphics that interact with the live playing environment.
Among the expected features are customised field-placement graphics and visualisations designed to explain tactical strategies.
The system could therefore give viewers a clearer picture of how teams position themselves and how individual players influence different phases of the game.
The three-match series is scheduled to take place in September, with matches on September 13, 15 and 17.
All three fixtures will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, with Afghanistan designated as the official hosts.
Frequently Asked Questions
What makes the broadcast of the India vs Afghanistan T20I series unique?
Who is directing the production for the T20I series?
Jamie Oakford, who has worked at every FIFA World Cup since 2002, will direct the series. His extensive experience ensures a high-quality, large-scale sporting broadcast.
What advanced technologies will be used in the broadcast?
The broadcast will utilize AI-stabilised point-of-view cameras, volumetric free-viewpoint technology, advanced Spidercam systems, and ultra-motion cameras. Quidditch Innovation Labs' Spatio system will also add augmented reality and real-time player tracking.
How will the Spatio system enhance the viewer's understanding of the game?
The Spatio system combines drone feeds with augmented reality and real-time player tracking. This allows for interactive graphics, customized field-placement visuals, and detailed explanations of tactical strategies.
When and where will the India vs Afghanistan T20I series be played?
The three-match series is scheduled for September 13, 15, and 17. All games will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, with Afghanistan designated as the official hosts.