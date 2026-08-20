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English NewsSportsCricketEngland Bowlers Do The Unthinkable! Split Match Ball In Half After 5-Wicket Hauls

England Bowlers Do The Unthinkable! Split Match Ball In Half After 5-Wicket Hauls

Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue produced a rare bowling feat against Pakistan before finding an equally unusual way to preserve the memory.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • England bowlers Robinson, Tongue claimed five wickets each.
  • They uniquely split the match ball as a personal memento.
  • The duo removed all ten Pakistan batsmen at Headingley.

England Bowlers Split Match Ball: Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue found a rather creative way to commemorate an extraordinary opening day at Headingley after both England pacers claimed five-wicket hauls against Pakistan. With the pair responsible for all 10 Pakistan wickets, Robinson and Tongue decided that simply taking the match ball home would not be enough. Instead, they had the ball cut into two pieces so each could keep half as a personal memento. 

Robinson, Tongue Share 5-Wicket Haul

Josh Tongue, while speaking to BBC Sport, was asked who got to keep the match-ball, and he revealed that it had been split in half for him and Ollie Robinson by the ground staff.

"Well, Robbo (Ollie Robinson), had it to start with and then he was like, we're going to split it in half. So, I think the groundsman has actually kindly split the ball in half,"

Read More: MP Pappu Yadav’s Son Sarthak Ranjan Smashes Six Sixes, Unleashes Carnage In DPL Again!

Two bowlers from the same team taking five wickets each in one innings is a rare occurrence, making the divided ball an equally rare keepsake.

"I'm sure we'll be able to get that mounted somewhere at home," Tongue added.

England’s New-Ball Attack Tears Through Pakistan

The match could hardly have started better for England after Ben Stokes' side chose to bowl first at Headingley.

Robinson needed only one delivery to make an impact. The England seamer removed Pakistan opener Azan Awais for a golden duck with the very first ball of the innings.

That early breakthrough set the tone for a difficult innings for Pakistan.

Tongue subsequently joined Robinson in the attack, and the two fast bowlers continued to pick apart the Pakistan batting order.

By the end of the innings, the duo had accounted for every Pakistan wicket, finishing with five dismissals each.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the match ball split in half?

Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue decided to split the match ball as a unique memento. Both pacers claimed five-wicket hauls against Pakistan, taking all 10 wickets.

Who split the match ball for the players?

According to Josh Tongue, the ground staff kindly split the match ball in half for him and Ollie Robinson. This allowed each bowler to keep a piece.

What significant achievement did the bowlers accomplish?

Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue each took five wickets, accounting for all 10 Pakistan wickets. This is a rare occurrence for two bowlers from the same team in one innings.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
England Vs Pakistan Ollie Robinson Josh Tongue Test Records
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