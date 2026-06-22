Joe Root Crosses 14,000 Test Runs, Eyes Sachin Tendulkar's Historic Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Joe Root surpassed 14,000 Test runs, joining Sachin Tendulkar.

He becomes only the second player to achieve this feat.

Root trails Tendulkar's all-time record by 1,847 runs.

Joe Root is one of the most dependable English batters, especially when it comes to red-ball cricket. Over the years, he has built an incredible record in Test cricket and continues to add new milestones to his name.

The England stand-in captain has now achieved another major feat and is slowly moving closer to one of the biggest records in Test cricket, currently held by Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Joe Root Crosses 14,000 Test Runs

The ongoing second Test between England and New Zealand turned out to be another landmark moment in Joe Root's career.

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The right-handed batter scored 46 runs off 77 balls at The Oval and crossed the 14,000-run mark in Test cricket. His overall Test tally now stands at 14,075 runs.

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With this achievement, Root became only the second player in history to score more than 14,000 runs in Test cricket, joining Sachin Tendulkar on the elite list.

Chasing Sachin Tendulkar's Record

Root now needs 1,847 more runs to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's all-time Test record of 15,921 runs.

The English batter has played 165 Test matches and 302 innings so far. His highest score is 262, while he averages 50.81 in the format. He has scored 41 centuries and 67 fifties in his Test career.

On the other hand, Sachin Tendulkar finished his career with 15,921 runs in 200 matches and 329 innings. His highest score was 248 not out, and he maintained an average of 53.78. The Indian legend also registered 51 centuries and 68 fifties in Test cricket.

England vs New Zealand Test Series

The milestone comes during the ongoing England vs New Zealand Test series, which is now level at 1-1.

England won the first Test, while New Zealand bounced back strongly to win the second match and level the series.

Despite England's defeat in the second Test, Joe Root was once again among the team's standout performers. He scored a fighting 75 during England's chase of 463 and was one of the few batters who managed to resist New Zealand's bowling attack.

Root was also leading the side as stand-in captain due to Ben Stokes' suspension. Although he could not prevent the defeat, his performance once again highlighted why he remains one of the most important players in world cricket.

With the series levelled and Root continuing his remarkable run, it will now be exciting to see who wins the series and how much closer Root can get to Sachin Tendulkar's historic record.