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English NewsSportsCricketTanzid Hasan Creates History! Dominates Australia With Maiden Test Century

Tanzid Hasan Creates History! Dominates Australia With Maiden Test Century

Tanzid Hasan became the first Bangladeshi batsman to score a Test century in Australia in Darwin after surviving scare.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 14 Aug 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tanzid Hasan made Bangladesh's first Test century in Australia.
  • His landmark 101-run innings overcame an early dropped chance.
  • This patient century ended Bangladesh's 26-year overseas wait.

Tanzid Hasan Century vs Australia: Tanzid Hasan has etched his name into Bangladesh's cricket history with a landmark century against Australia in Darwin. The opener became the first Bangladeshi batter to score a Test hundred on Australian soil, achieving the feat in only his second Test appearance. Tanzid reached three figures after facing 188 balls, producing a determined innings against Australia's attack. He eventually made 101 before being dismissed by Nathan Lyon, but not before setting a new milestone for Bangladesh cricket.

Tanzid Ends 26-Year Wait For Bangladesh

Bangladesh have been playing Test cricket for 26 years, but none of their batters had previously managed a century in a Test played in Australia.

Tanzid changed that with a patient knock at the Marrara Cricket Ground. His innings eventually featured 101 runs from 197 deliveries, including eight fours and a six.

Read More: VVS Laxman Set For Major BCCI Promotion? Report Makes Big Claim

The achievement is particularly significant given Bangladesh's previous record against Australia. Only one other Bangladeshi batter had scored a Test century against the Australians before Tanzid's breakthrough.

Shahriar Nafees made 138 in 2006, but that performance came in a home Test in Bangladesh.

Nafees remains the highest-scoring Bangladeshi batter in an innings against Australia, while Tanzid now owns the distinction of being the first to reach three figures against them in Australia.

Lyon Dropped Tanzid Before He Scored

Tanzid's historic hundred could easily have had a very different ending.

Nathan Lyon had an opportunity to dismiss the opener as early as the second over of his innings. However, the Australian spinner dropped Tanzid's catch before the batter had even opened his account.

Tanzid made Australia pay heavily for the reprieve. Instead of allowing the missed chance to go to waste, he settled into his innings and steadily built towards his maiden Test century.

His dismissal eventually came after he had completed the milestone, with Lyon finally getting his man on 101.

Tanzid made his Test debut against Pakistan earlier this year and had entered the Australia contest with just one Test to his name.

He has now produced a performance that will go down as one of the most notable innings by a Bangladeshi batter overseas.

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant milestone did Tanzid Hasan achieve against Australia?

Tanzid Hasan became the first Bangladeshi batter to score a Test century on Australian soil. He achieved this landmark in Darwin during only his second Test appearance.

How many runs did Tanzid Hasan score in his historic innings?

Tanzid Hasan scored 101 runs from 197 deliveries. His innings included eight fours and a six before he was dismissed by Nathan Lyon.

Who was the previous Bangladeshi batter to score a Test century against Australia?

Shahriar Nafees was the only other Bangladeshi batter to score a Test century against Australia, making 138 in 2006. That innings was played in a home Test in Bangladesh.

Did Tanzid Hasan have any luck during his innings?

Yes, Tanzid Hasan was dropped by Nathan Lyon as early as the second over of his innings before he had scored any runs. He made Australia pay for this reprieve.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Aug 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
AUS Vs BAN Australia Vs Bangladesh Test Stats Tanzid Hasan
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