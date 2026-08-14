Tanzid Hasan Creates History! Dominates Australia With Maiden Test Century

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tanzid Hasan made Bangladesh's first Test century in Australia.

His landmark 101-run innings overcame an early dropped chance.

This patient century ended Bangladesh's 26-year overseas wait.

Tanzid Hasan Century vs Australia: Tanzid Hasan has etched his name into Bangladesh's cricket history with a landmark century against Australia in Darwin. The opener became the first Bangladeshi batter to score a Test hundred on Australian soil, achieving the feat in only his second Test appearance. Tanzid reached three figures after facing 188 balls, producing a determined innings against Australia's attack. He eventually made 101 before being dismissed by Nathan Lyon, but not before setting a new milestone for Bangladesh cricket.

Tanzid Ends 26-Year Wait For Bangladesh

Bangladesh have been playing Test cricket for 26 years, but none of their batters had previously managed a century in a Test played in Australia.

Tanzid changed that with a patient knock at the Marrara Cricket Ground. His innings eventually featured 101 runs from 197 deliveries, including eight fours and a six.

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The achievement is particularly significant given Bangladesh's previous record against Australia. Only one other Bangladeshi batter had scored a Test century against the Australians before Tanzid's breakthrough.

Shahriar Nafees made 138 in 2006, but that performance came in a home Test in Bangladesh.

Nafees remains the highest-scoring Bangladeshi batter in an innings against Australia, while Tanzid now owns the distinction of being the first to reach three figures against them in Australia.

Lyon Dropped Tanzid Before He Scored

Tanzid's historic hundred could easily have had a very different ending.

Nathan Lyon had an opportunity to dismiss the opener as early as the second over of his innings. However, the Australian spinner dropped Tanzid's catch before the batter had even opened his account.

Tanzid made Australia pay heavily for the reprieve. Instead of allowing the missed chance to go to waste, he settled into his innings and steadily built towards his maiden Test century.

His dismissal eventually came after he had completed the milestone, with Lyon finally getting his man on 101.

Tanzid made his Test debut against Pakistan earlier this year and had entered the Australia contest with just one Test to his name.

He has now produced a performance that will go down as one of the most notable innings by a Bangladeshi batter overseas.