Jacob Bethell Dating Two Indian Girls? Truth Behind Links With Aadhya Anand, Ankita Patel

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cricketer Jacob Bethell's personal life dominates social media speculation.

He is linked to Indian actress Aadhya Anand online.

Another blurry photo suggests a link with makeup artist Ankita Patel.

Unconfirmed rumors cause fan distraction amidst Bethell's poor form.

Jacob Bethell's Girlfriend: The personal life of rising England international cricket star Jacob Bethell has unexpectedly dominated social media channels following a wave of dramatic cross-border relationship claims online. Digital cricket communities are reacting with immense curiosity after mysterious online reports linked the young all-rounder to two completely different high-profile Indian women during his recent competitive tours.

Unverified Social Media Claims

The sudden wave of relationship speculation surfaced rapidly on major public forums, distracting momentarily from the ongoing international Test match series against New Zealand. Fans noticed unusual digital activity connecting the explosive left-handed batsman to notable domestic industry figures.

The first individual mentioned within the viral speculation is emerging Indian actress and commercial model Aadhya Anand. Observant social media users highlighted consistent digital interactions, showing the player actively engaging with her personal Instagram updates for several consecutive weeks.

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A segment of the online fanbase claimed the pair interacted heavily during the recent Indian Premier League season. However, no formal verification has emerged to prove a definitive romantic connection between the two high-profile young personalities.

WATCH: Jacob Bethell With Aadhya Anand

Damn I found this pic on Reddit of Aadhya Anand and Jacob bethell and it was uploaded on her private Instagram but anyway they looks cute 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/IQa30ofdFa — vanshika (@VanshuKiid) June 20, 2026

Viral Photograph Escalates Public Intrigue

The intense relationship discussion escalated dramatically following the sudden emergence of a separate, blurry photograph circulating across fan platforms. The controversial image allegedly depicts the sportsman sharing a private, cozy embrace with another prominent Indian woman.

Determined online investigators claimed the individual inside the viral snapshot is Mumbai-based celebrity makeup artist Ankita Patel. The established beauty entrepreneur has previously collaborated with several elite Bollywood stars, including Shilpa Shetty and Palak Tiwari.

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The mysterious social media upload failed to show the faces of the couple with complete clarity, leaving room for massive speculation. Neither the international athlete nor the lifestyle brand owner has issued an official statement regarding the intense claims.

WATCH: Jacob Bethell With Ankita Patel

मुंबई की लड़की पर आया इंग्लैंड के स्टार क्रिकेटर का दिल?



इंग्लैंड के युवा क्रिकेटर Jacob Bethell इन दिनों अपनी निजी जिंदगी को लेकर चर्चा में हैं। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, उनका नाम मुंबई की मेकअप आर्टिस्ट अंकिता के साथ जोड़ा जा रहा है।



सोशल मीडिया पर दोनों की तस्वीरें और बातचीत… pic.twitter.com/AEzWR09tKv — Raksha Yatharth (@Rak_sha_2018) June 22, 2026

Subpar Test Performance

The distracting digital storm arrives at an awkward developmental period for the young sportsman on the pitch. His individual performance has faced heavy scrutiny during the current three-match international series after failing to hit top batting form.

With the crucial final encounter scheduled to begin shortly in Nottingham, fans remain intensely divided over his focus. The true nature of his relationship status remains completely speculative until definitive clarification emerges from official sources.