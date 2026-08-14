VVS Laxman Set For Major BCCI Promotion? Report Makes Big Claim

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom VVS Laxman reportedly considered for new BCCI Director of Cricket role.

New role would expand Laxman's oversight of Indian cricket operations.

BCCI expects September reshuffle; Agarkar's selection term also ending.

VVS Laxman BCCI Director Of Cricket: VVS Laxman could be in line for a significantly expanded role in Indian cricket as the BCCI weighs changes to its key positions later this year. Laxman, who currently heads the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, has, according to the India Today, emerged as a candidate for the proposed position of Director of Cricket. According to reports, the potential move could place the former India batsman in a much broader role overseeing the country's cricketing operations.

The development comes as the BCCI prepares for a possible reshuffle in September, when Ajit Agarkar's current term as chairman of the senior men's selection committee is scheduled to end.

Laxman Could Move Beyond Centre Of Excellence

Laxman has been closely involved with India's player development and high-performance programmes during his stint at the Centre of Excellence.

A move into a Director of Cricket position would represent a substantial increase in his responsibilities.

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According to a report by India Today, citing sources, Laxman could be handed the new role.

However, the BCCI has not officially confirmed either his appointment or the precise framework of the proposed position.

If the role eventually takes shape, Laxman could become involved in a wider range of cricketing matters, potentially connecting areas such as player development, high performance and the senior team's broader requirements.

Agarkar’s Tenure Also Under Spotlight

The potential changes come at an important time for Indian cricket. Agarkar's tenure as the senior selection committee chairman is due to conclude in September, although reports have also suggested that the BCCI could consider extending his term until June 2027.

The selection structure is particularly significant with the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching.

Any changes at the top could therefore have implications for India's long-term planning and squad-building strategy.

Laxman's possible elevation would also build on his existing involvement in Indian cricket administration. His work at the Centre of Excellence has placed him at the heart of India's high-performance ecosystem, giving him extensive exposure to emerging players and development programmes.

For now, the proposed Director of Cricket role remains a reported possibility rather than a confirmed appointment.