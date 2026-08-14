Mitchell Starc’s Record-Breaking Run Continues! Kapil Dev Surpassed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mitchell Starc surpassed Kapil Dev's Test wicket record.

Starc now has 435 wickets, nearing Test cricket's top ten.

He also leads all left-arm bowlers in Test wickets.

Mitchell Starc Test Record: Mitchell Starc has added another major milestone to his decorated Test career, moving past India's legendary Kapil Dev on the all-time wicket-taking charts. The Australia left-arm quick reached the landmark during the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin. Starc dismissed Liton Das for a duck, claiming his second wicket of the match and taking his Test tally to 435 wickets. That moved him one place ahead of Kapil Dev, who finished his Test career with 434 wickets.

Starc Needs Five More For Test Top 10

Starc's next target is now within touching distance. Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn occupies 10th position on the all-time Test wicket list with 439 wickets.

With 435 scalps to his name, Starc requires another five wickets to move into the top 10.

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Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan remains comfortably at the summit with 800 Test wickets, followed by Australia's Shane Warne with 708. England's James Anderson is third with 704.

The leading wicket-takers list also includes India's Anil Kumble (619), England's Stuart Broad (604), Australia's Nathan Lyon (568), Glenn McGrath (563), India's Ravichandran Ashwin (537), West Indies great Courtney Walsh (519) and Steyn (439).

Starc's latest achievement further underlines his longevity at the highest level.

He is now just four wickets away from joining one of Test cricket's most exclusive bowling groups.

Starc Already Rules Among Left-Arm Bowlers

The Bangladesh Test has been particularly memorable for Starc, who had already created history earlier in the match.

By removing Shadman Islam on the opening day, Starc became the leading wicket-taker among left-arm bowlers in Test cricket.

That dismissal took him beyond former Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath, who ended his Test career with 433 wickets.

Starc had previously moved past Pakistan great Wasim Akram, who collected 414 wickets in the format.

At 435 wickets, Starc is now closing in on Steyn's position while continuing to strengthen his status as one of the most successful fast bowlers of his generation.