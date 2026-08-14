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English NewsSportsCricketMitchell Starc’s Record-Breaking Run Continues! Kapil Dev Surpassed

Mitchell Starc’s Record-Breaking Run Continues! Kapil Dev Surpassed

Mitchell Starc surpassed Kapil Dev to reach 435 Test wickets and now needs five more to overtake Dale Steyn and enter the format’s all-time top 10.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 14 Aug 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mitchell Starc surpassed Kapil Dev's Test wicket record.
  • Starc now has 435 wickets, nearing Test cricket's top ten.
  • He also leads all left-arm bowlers in Test wickets.

Mitchell Starc Test Record: Mitchell Starc has added another major milestone to his decorated Test career, moving past India's legendary Kapil Dev on the all-time wicket-taking charts. The Australia left-arm quick reached the landmark during the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin. Starc dismissed Liton Das for a duck, claiming his second wicket of the match and taking his Test tally to 435 wickets. That moved him one place ahead of Kapil Dev, who finished his Test career with 434 wickets.

Starc Needs Five More For Test Top 10

Starc's next target is now within touching distance. Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn occupies 10th position on the all-time Test wicket list with 439 wickets.

With 435 scalps to his name, Starc requires another five wickets to move into the top 10.

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Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan remains comfortably at the summit with 800 Test wickets, followed by Australia's Shane Warne with 708. England's James Anderson is third with 704.

The leading wicket-takers list also includes India's Anil Kumble (619), England's Stuart Broad (604), Australia's Nathan Lyon (568), Glenn McGrath (563), India's Ravichandran Ashwin (537), West Indies great Courtney Walsh (519) and Steyn (439).

Starc's latest achievement further underlines his longevity at the highest level.

He is now just four wickets away from joining one of Test cricket's most exclusive bowling groups.

Starc Already Rules Among Left-Arm Bowlers

The Bangladesh Test has been particularly memorable for Starc, who had already created history earlier in the match.

By removing Shadman Islam on the opening day, Starc became the leading wicket-taker among left-arm bowlers in Test cricket.

That dismissal took him beyond former Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath, who ended his Test career with 433 wickets.

Starc had previously moved past Pakistan great Wasim Akram, who collected 414 wickets in the format.

At 435 wickets, Starc is now closing in on Steyn's position while continuing to strengthen his status as one of the most successful fast bowlers of his generation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Mitchell Starc's recent significant achievement in Test cricket?

Mitchell Starc moved past India's Kapil Dev on the all-time Test wicket-taking charts. He achieved this during the first Test against Bangladesh, reaching 435 wickets.

What record did Mitchell Starc set among left-arm bowlers?

Starc became the leading wicket-taker among left-arm bowlers in Test cricket. He surpassed Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath, who had 433 wickets.

Who is Mitchell Starc aiming to surpass next on the all-time Test wicket list?

Starc's next target is former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn, who has 439 wickets. Starc needs five more wickets to move into the top 10.

How many Test wickets does Mitchell Starc currently have?

Mitchell Starc currently has 435 Test wickets. He reached this milestone by dismissing Liton Das during the first Test against Bangladesh.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Aug 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Dev Mitchell Starc Australia Vs Bangladesh Test Wickets
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