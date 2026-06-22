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HomeSportsSerena Williams Returns To Wimbledon Years After Retirement

Serena Williams Returns To Wimbledon Years After Retirement

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams will return to the Grand Slam stage in 2026 after being awarded a wildcard entry for both singles and doubles events.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
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  • Serena and Venus also received a doubles wildcard.

The legendary tennis player Serena Williams is all set to return to the third major of the year, Wimbledon, which begins in just a week.

Williams is among the eight women who have been awarded a wildcard entry into the women's singles event at this year's Wimbledon. The former World No. 1 and 23-time Grand Slam champion retired from professional tennis in 2022, making this return even more special for fans across the world.

The All England Club organisers released the list of wildcard entries on Sunday, with seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams earning a place in the women's singles draw.

Williams To Play Wimbledon 2026 

The official Wimbledon account recently announced the return of the tennis icon on social media.

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They captioned it: “This is not a drill, This is not a drill,” alongside a picture of Serena on court and further wrote, “Serena returns.”

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“@serenawilliams will compete in the 2026 ladies’ singles at #Wimbledon as a wild card," the post added.

Serena's Recent Matches

Serena Williams has not played a singles match since 2022, when she competed at the US Open.

However, she did return to action at Queen's Club last week alongside Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko. The pair defeated third seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe before an injury setback to Mboko forced them to withdraw from the tournament before playing another match.

This week, Serena also featured in the Berlin Open doubles event alongside Karolina Muchova. However, the pair lost their opening-round match.

Not only that, Serena and her sister Venus Williams, who are six-time Wimbledon doubles champions, have also been awarded a wildcard entry into the doubles draw of the Grand Slam this year.

The Williams sisters last lifted the Wimbledon doubles trophy together a decade ago.

It will now be exciting to watch how Serena competes in both singles and doubles events, especially after having announced her retirement from the sport. Fans will be eager to see whether the tennis legend can once again create magic on one of her favourite courts.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Serena Williams also competing in the doubles event at Wimbledon?

Yes, Serena and Venus Williams have also been awarded a wildcard entry into the doubles draw. They are six-time Wimbledon doubles champions.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
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Serena Williams Wimbledon 2026
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