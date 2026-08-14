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English NewsSportsFootballErling Haaland Adds Four Guinness World Records To Incredible Career

Erling Haaland Adds Four Guinness World Records To Incredible Career

Erling Haaland has added four Guinness World Records certificates to his collection, including marks for Premier League goals, Champions League scoring and Norway.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 14 Aug 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Haaland received four Guinness World Records certificates for goalscoring.
  • He quickly reached 100 Premier League goals in 111 matches.
  • Set new Premier League single-season record with 36 goals.

Erling Haaland World Records: Erling Haaland has received fresh recognition for his extraordinary goalscoring numbers, with Guinness World Records honouring the Manchester City striker with four certificates. The Norwegian forward was presented with the awards at the Etihad Stadium ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign, adding another milestone to an already remarkable collection of achievements.

Haaland’s Premier League Records Keep Growing

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

One of Haaland's recognised achievements came on December 2, 2025, when he scored against Fulham and reached 100 Premier League goals faster than any player before him.

The striker needed just 111 matches to reach the landmark, having joined Manchester City ahead of the 2022/23 season.

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Haaland had already made history during his first Premier League campaign.

He finished the 2022/23 season with 36 goals in 38 appearances, establishing a new record for the most goals scored by an individual in a single Premier League season.

His tally moved him beyond Mohamed Salah's previous record of 32 goals.

He also surpassed the 34-goal mark achieved by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer, although those figures came during seasons with 42 matches.

Norwegian Star Also Dominates On European Stage

Haaland's record-breaking exploits extend beyond English domestic football.

With Norway, he holds the Guinness World Records mark for the most UEFA Nations League goals scored by a footballer.

He has found the net 19 times in the competition between September 2020 and November 2024.

The Manchester City forward also owns a remarkable Champions League record. In March 2023, he scored five times against RB Leipzig in a single match, joining Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano as players to have achieved the feat.

At just 26, Haaland has therefore built an impressive collection of records across club and international football.

His combination of physical strength, finishing ability and consistency has allowed him to rewrite several scoring benchmarks in a relatively short career.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Guinness World Records has Erling Haaland been awarded?

Erling Haaland has been honored with four certificates by Guinness World Records for his exceptional goalscoring achievements.

What Premier League single-season goal record does Erling Haaland hold?

He set a new record by scoring 36 goals in 38 appearances during the 2022/23 season. This surpassed Mohamed Salah's previous record of 32 goals.

Does Erling Haaland hold any international goal-scoring records?

Yes, he holds the Guinness World Records mark for the most UEFA Nations League goals, with 19 goals scored between September 2020 and November 2024.

What notable Champions League record has Erling Haaland achieved?

In March 2023, he scored five goals in a single Champions League match against RB Leipzig, a feat only matched by a few other players.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Aug 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Guinness World Records Manchester City Premier League Erling Haaland
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