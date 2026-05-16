Will MS Dhoni Play CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Match? Ashwin Provides 'Farewell Match' Update

The rumor mill is spinning as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) look ahead to their vital, must-win home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 18, 2026. Legendary off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has weighed in on the burning question on every fan’s mind: Will MS Dhoni finally make his season debut?

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin offered a pragmatic, candid look at the situation, filtering out the emotional hype to look at the tactical reality facing Ruturaj Gaikwad's squad.

MS Dhoni has not featured in a single match this season. With retirement talk continuing to circulate and fans eager to see him in action during the final phase of his career, every update around his availability has drawn attention.

Ashwin has hinted that Dhoni could be in line for a potential return for Chennai Super Kings ahead of their crucial upcoming clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 18, a match that carries high importance in CSK's playoff push.

"As far as I have heard, he has been ready to take the field for the last two to three games," Ashwin said.

"Let's see. I have a feeling that against SunRisers Hyderabad, there is a good chance of him playing. Let's wait and see how it goes," said Ashwin, the CSK legend.

With Sanju Samson handling wicketkeeping duties flawlessly and spearheading CSK's middle-order batting, the tactical need to rush a recovering player - MS Dhoni in this case - into the mix is virtually non-existent.

Farewell Game Scenario

Ashwin also presented one realistic scenario where fans might see MS Dhoni walk out in yellow one last time at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK vs SRH match on Monday, May 18 will be CSK's final league stage match in IPL 2026. The management might choose to give legend MS Dhoni an on-field send-off.

Given that the May 18 match against SRH is CSK’s final home game of the league stage at Chepauk, it naturally serves as the ultimate venue for a potential tribute match for MS Dhoni because if CSK loses to SRH on Monday they will be ruled out from playoffs, fall out of the top-four contention and then their last match in this season will be against GT in Gujarat.

"MS Dhoni might get a farewell game in Chennai," Ashwin noted.