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HomeSportsIPLWhich Stadium Has Hosted Most IPL Finals? Surprising Record Revealed

Which Stadium Has Hosted Most IPL Finals? Surprising Record Revealed

Bengaluru loses IPL 2026 final hosting rights as the venue shifts, sparking a closer look at which city truly dominates when it comes to hosting title clashes.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 06 May 2026 07:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ahmedabad to host IPL 2026 final on May 31.
  • Ahmedabad has hosted four IPL finals, more than any city.
  • Bengaluru shifted due to logistical constraints, disappointing KSCA.

IPL Final Venue: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed a major venue change for the IPL 2026 final, shifting it away from Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to the Narendra Modi Stadium. The summit clash is now scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on May 31, marking the second consecutive year the venue will host the IPL final. This development has once again put the spotlight on which city has staged the most IPL finals since the tournament began in 2008, and the answer may surprise many.

Ahmedabad Leads The Way In IPL Finals

Despite only emerging as a regular IPL venue in recent years, Ahmedabad has quickly climbed to the top of the list. The city has now hosted four IPL finals, more than any other location in the league’s history.

Mumbai and Chennai follow with three finals each, while Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Dubai have hosted two-a-piece. Johannesburg remains the only overseas venue outside the UAE to have staged a final, with one edition held there.

What makes Ahmedabad’s rise particularly striking is that it has only been a consistent IPL venue since 2022, coinciding with the introduction of the Gujarat Titans franchise. Yet, in a short span, it has overtaken traditional cricketing hubs to become the most frequent host of the league’s biggest match.

Why Was Bengaluru Dropped?

The BCCI explained the decision in an official statement, citing logistical constraints.

“Bengaluru was originally designated to host the Final. However, owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned,”

The decision has not gone down well with the Karnataka State Cricket Association. According to a PTI report, KSCA spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya expressed the association’s disappointment.

“At the outset, KSCA expresses its disappointment that the IPL Playoff matches have been allotted to other centres. KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad was in touch with the BCCI in this regard and had also formally conveyed KSCA’s preparedness, willingness, and keen interest in hosting the IPL Playoffs at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium,”

Interestingly, the two IPL finals previously held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in 2014 and 2016, also came about due to last-minute venue changes, rather than original scheduling.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where will the IPL 2026 final be held?

The IPL 2026 final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31.

Which city has hosted the most IPL finals?

Ahmedabad has hosted the most IPL finals, with a total of four. This is more than any other city in the league's history.

Why was the IPL final moved from Bengaluru?

The final was moved from Bengaluru due to logistical constraints and unmet requirements from local authorities, which were beyond BCCI's established guidelines.

How many IPL finals has Ahmedabad hosted since 2022?

Ahmedabad has hosted multiple IPL finals since becoming a consistent venue in 2022, quickly becoming the most frequent host.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 07:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Narendra Modi Stadium IPL Final IPL IPL 2026 Chinnaswami Stadium
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