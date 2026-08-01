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English NewsSportsCricketHow Hardik Pandya Could End CSK's Biggest Headache

How Hardik Pandya Could End CSK's Biggest Headache

CSK also appear to be preparing for the future beyond MS Dhoni. The franchise is entering a new phase.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 01:18 PM (IST)

Chennai Super Kings have built a reputation for identifying quality players through auctions and trades without overspending. However, recent reports suggest the franchise could be prepared to make an exception in its pursuit of Hardik Pandya.

Speculation has linked Hardik with a move to CSK, with reports claiming the deal could involve Ayush Mhatre and Shivam Dube, while other reports have mentioned Dewald Brevis instead of Mhatre. No official confirmation has been made by either franchise.

Ayush Mhatre is regarded as one of India's brightest young prospects after leading the country to the 2026 Under-19 World Cup title. Shivam Dube, meanwhile, has been a key figure in CSK's middle order and has regularly played the finisher's role. Since Dwayne Bravo's departure, Chennai have often searched for a genuine all-rounder capable of contributing in every department.

How Hardik could solve CSK's biggest problem

If Hardik were to replace Dube in the squad, CSK would gain a proven all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball.

While Dube's departure would leave a gap in the middle order, Hardik's versatility would provide captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with far greater tactical flexibility.

Hardik's presence would reduce the need to field extra batting all-rounders purely for squad balance, allowing CSK to strengthen their bowling attack with an additional specialist bowler. The middle order could also be reshaped, with someone like Sarfaraz Khan potentially taking on a larger role against spin.

Another trade scenario raises concerns

Another version of the reported trade suggests Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube could head to Mumbai Indians instead. If that were to happen, CSK would lose two of their most explosive middle-order batters and finishers in one move. Such a deal would significantly weaken Chennai's batting depth unless suitable replacements are brought in.

Planning for a new era

CSK also appear to be preparing for the future beyond MS Dhoni. Stephen Fleming has moved on from his coaching role as the franchise is entering a new phase. In that context, a player of Hardik Pandya's experience and leadership could provide valuable support to the team's core, alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson, should the high-profile move eventually materialise.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK IPL Hardik Pandya IPL 2027
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