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HomeSportsIPLWhen Asha Bhosle Sang With Brett Lee: How It Happened

When Asha Bhosle Sang With Brett Lee: How It Happened

The collaboration was brought together by composer Shamir Tandon, who saw great promise in teaming Brett Lee with a legendary figure like Asha Bhosle.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 04:24 PM (IST)

The crossover between legendary Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle and Australian fast bowler Brett Lee remains one of the most charming "culture-clash" moments in entertainment history.

Here is the story of how a cricket icon and a music queen ended up topping the charts together.

In the mid-2000s, Brett Lee was at the peak of his cricketing career and was a massive celebrity in India. Known for his love of music and his rock band Six & Out, Lee often expressed his admiration for Indian culture. During Australia’s 2006 Champions Trophy campaign in India, the seeds for a musical collaboration were sown.

The Matchmaker: Shamir Tandon

The collaboration was orchestrated by music composer Shamir Tandon. He recognized the immense potential in pairing a global sporting hero with a national treasure like Asha Bhosle. Tandon penned a song titled "You're the One for Me," specifically designed to be a lighthearted, cross-cultural love ballad.

Recording "You're the One for Me"

Despite his reputation as a fierce "speed demon" on the pitch, Lee was reportedly quite nervous about singing next to a legend who had recorded over 12,000 songs.

The Meeting: Asha Bhosle, known for her warmth, immediately put the cricketer at ease. She reportedly treated him with motherly affection, even bringing him home-cooked food. The song was a mix of English and Hindi. Lee sang the English verses, while Ashaji provided the melodic Hindi refrains.

Lee proved to be a natural. He reportedly recorded his vocals in just a few hours between his training sessions and matches.

Launch and Reception

The song was released in January 2007 and became an overnight sensation. The music video featured Lee playing the guitar and trying to woo a girl, with Asha Bhosle appearing as a narrator/mentor figure.

"I never thought I’d be in a recording studio with Asha Bhosle. It was more nerve-wracking than facing a hat-trick ball!" - Brett Lee during the song's launch.

Why It Worked

The duet wasn't just a marketing gimmick; it worked because of the genuine chemistry between the two. Both Lee and Bhosle possessed a natural, infectious energy.

The "Indo-Oz" Bond: It celebrated the deep-rooted love for cricket and music that connects Australia and India. The track reached the top of the Indian music charts and stayed there for several weeks, proving that the public loved the "unlikely duo."

Song Title - "You're the One for Me"

Year Released - 2007

Composer - Shamir Tandon

Genre - Indo-Pop / Ballad

Fun Fact - Brett Lee wrote his own lyrics for the English verses in just 30 minutes.

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asha Bhosle Brett Lee Asha Bhosle Death Asha Bhosle Passes Away
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