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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 Points Table After RCB vs SRH Match In Chinnaswamy

IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB vs SRH Match In Chinnaswamy

As of today, March 29, 2026, here is the updated IPL 2026 points table following the first match of the tournament.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 08:55 AM (IST)

IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB vs SRH Match: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season officially kicked off yesterday, March 28, with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) securing a thumping six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The action continues today as the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium.

As of today, March 29, 2026, here is the updated IPL 2026 points table following the first match of the tournament:

IPL 2026 Points Table (March 29) - P stands for Played, W for won, L for Loss, PTS for points

1. RCB - P: 1 | W: 1 | L: 0 | PTS: 2 | NRR: +2.907

2. LSG - P: 0 | W: 0 | L: 0 | PTS: 0 | NRR: 0.000

3. CSK - P: 0 | W: 0 | L: 0 | PTS: 0 | NRR: 0.000

4. PBKS - P: 0 | W: 0 | L: 0 | PTS: 0 | NRR: 0.000

5. RR - P: 0 | W: 0 | L: 0 | PTS: 0 | NRR: 0.000

6. KKR - P: 0 | W: 0 | L: 0 | PTS: 0 | NRR: 0.000

7. MI - P: 0 | W: 0 | L: 0 | PTS: 0 | NRR: 0.000

8. DC - P: 0 | W: 0 | L: 0 | PTS: 0 | NRR: 0.000

9. GT - P: 0 | W: 0 | L: 0 | PTS: 0 | NRR: 0.000

10. SRH - P: 1 | W: 0 | L: 1 | PTS: 0 | NRR: -2.907

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season began with a high-scoring explosion at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), secured a convincing 6-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

First Innings: Ishan Kishan's Captaincy Charge

After being put in to bat, SRH posted a formidable 201/9. Leading from the front, stand-in captain Ishan Kishan celebrated his milestone by smashing a brilliant 80 off just 38 balls. Aniket Verma added a quick-fire 43 to push the total past 200. However, RCB’s debutant Jacob Duffy stole the show with the ball, dismantling SRH middle order with clinical figures of 3/22, supported by Romario Shepherd’s three-wicket haul.

The Chase: Kohli and Padikkal Masterclass

The chase was a display of pure dominance. RCB overhauled the 202-run target in just 15.4 overs. Devdutt Padikkal set the tone with a rapid 61 off 26 balls, but it was Virat Kohli who anchored the innings perfectly. Kohli finished unbeaten on 69 from 38 deliveries*, showcasing his trademark "chase master" form. Captain Rajat Patidar provided the final flourish with a brisk 31, ensuring RCB started their campaign with a massive Net Run Rate boost of +2.907.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the first match of IPL 2026?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the first match of IPL 2026 by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets.

What was the score in the first IPL 2026 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) scored 201/9, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) chased the target with 202 runs.

Who were the top performers in the RCB vs SRH match?

Ishan Kishan scored 80 for SRH, while Devdutt Padikkal (61) and Virat Kohli (69*) starred for RCB.

Which team is currently at the top of the IPL 2026 points table?

As of March 29, 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is at the top of the IPL 2026 points table with 2 points.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli IPL Points Table IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE RCB VS SRH IPL 2026 Points Table
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